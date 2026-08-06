Chugai Pharma Taiwan (CPT) Secures Dual Recognition at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) for Health Promotion and Green Leadership Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chugai Pharma Taiwan (CPT) was recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 organised by Enterprise Asia under the Health Promotion and Green Leadership categories for its integrated ESG approach that advances human health, employee well-being, and environmental sustainability. The recognition highlights CPT's commitment to extending its patient-centric philosophy beyond medicine into workplace wellness, community health, and low-carbon innovation.

Established in 1988 and a subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. in Japan, CPT is committed to delivering innovative therapies in Taiwan across areas including Hemophilia, Cancer, Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, and Cardiovascular diseases.

CPT's Beyond Unmet Needs, Toward A Healthier World initiative received the AREA under the Health Promotion category. The program extends well-being from the workplace to families and the community through charity cycling events, walking challenges, cancer prevention seminars, and visually impaired massage services in partnership with the Eden Social Welfare Foundation. Since 2020, the visually impaired massage service has been providing six sessions per day and enabling employees to receive regular weekly relaxation and stress relief, supporting both their physical and mental well-being. Beyond the workplace, approximately 100 employees and their family members participated in the walking challenge, while cancer prevention workshops reached external companies to strengthen preventive health awareness and promote the philosophy of "prevention over cure".

Meanwhile, CPT's From Lab To Land, Pure Low-Carbon Rice initiative is the company's 2026 collaboration with P.K. EverCovenant Biotech, which introduced SPRI (System of Probiotic and Rice Intensification) low-carbon rice paddies in Taitung, Taiwan. The initiative applies probiotic-based cultivation and sustainable irrigation to achieve a 62% reduction in carbon emissions and a 30% reduction in water usage, while restoring biodiversity through chemical-free farming practices.

The initiative also creates social value through "Shen Mei Rice", a low-protein rice supporting kidney disease patients and transforms harvested rice into sustainable gift boxes shared with stakeholders. These efforts connect health, agriculture, and sustainability into a single ESG-driven ecosystem.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how CPT integrates health promotion and environmental stewardship into its ESG strategy, creating lasting value for employees, patients, communities, and the environment. By aligning pharmaceutical innovation with sustainable development, CPT continues to advance a healthier and more resilient future for all.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia