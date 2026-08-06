CADIVI Recognized for Workforce Empowerment and Sustainable People Development at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CADIVI has been recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026, organised by Enterprise Asia, under the Investment in People category for its long-term commitment to workforce empowerment and sustainable people development. The recognition highlights CADIVI's people-centered approach in integrating employee well-being, talent development, and social responsibility into its business operations.

Founded in 1975, CADIVI is Vietnam's leading electric wire and cable manufacturer, holding the No.1 market share nationwide. The company has retained its "Vietnam Value" accreditation for nine consecutive terms and expanded exports to more than 14 countries across Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Latin America.

The "Caring Beyond the Workplace" project reflects CADIVI's commitment to building a resilient and supportive workplace. It focuses on employee development, well-being, and long-term engagement, while extending care to families, retirees, and young talent through a structured, people-first approach.

The initiative is implemented through three pillars: professional development, welfare and social responsibility, and young talent development. Key actions include training programs, ISO 45001 workplace safety standards, employee welfare activities, retiree engagement, and youth development through internships and scholarships.

In 2025, CADIVI achieved a 100% employee training rate with an average of 69.6 training hours per employee. The company maintained competitive compensation levels, strengthened retiree support for around 400 former employees, and expanded community initiatives supporting vulnerable groups and youth development.

This recognition reflects CADIVI's continued commitment to building a sustainable, people-centered organization that strengthens workforce capability, enhances well-being, and supports long-term social value creation.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia