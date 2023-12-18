BANGKOK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) awakens the Thai soft power concept by transforming the Bantadthong - Samyan neighborhood into a Thai street food paradise combining the popularity of various restaurants while emphasizing hygiene, quality, and taste. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the area will attract consumers, as well as Thai and foreign entrepreneurs.

"Chula - Bantadthong - Sam Yan" - Foodies' Paradise A Hub of Hip Thai Street Food

Thai street food is gaining international popularity while generating tremendous market value per year, and attracting both Thai and foreign tourists so much so that Bangkok is called "The Capital of Street Food". Kasikorn Research Center has estimated that the market value of the street food business in 2023 will reach 4.25 billion baht.

Bangkok has many street food districts. One that is trending among the younger generation is Chula-Bantadthong-Samyan.

"This is another neighborhood as popular as Siam Square, maybe even more," said Associate Professor Dr. Chittisak Thammapornpilas, Vice President of Property and Physical Management and Director of PMCU, referring to the goal of developing the Bantadthong - Samyan neighborhood into a foodie's paradise - a hub for a variety of delicacies including legendary, Michelin-Guide, and trendy restaurants.

"In addition to a variety of great-tasting, hygienic food, customers will experience the new Thai Street Food atmosphere with good utility systems. The restaurants are tidy, not blocking foot traffic, safe, accessible, and have convenient parking," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chittisak said, highlighting the new street food district.

Visitors can enjoy 3 groups of tasty food:

Legendary restaurants that have been in this area for generations, such as Sam Yan Porridge, Jedang Restaurant, and Jewan Soy Milk. Michelin-Guide restaurants such as Gimpo Fish Porridge, Elvis Suki & Seafood, Leng Leng Fish Balls , and Je Oo Restaurant. Trendy delicacies such as CQK Mala Hotpot, Nueng Nom Nua, Everyday Thai Tea, and Mae Duan Thai Dessert.

"Nowadays, Chula-Bantadthong-Samyan street food is rapidly gaining popularity, in part because of the influence of social media to help generate awareness and popularity among consumers who come by because of the word-of-mouth influence of both friends and reviews from bloggers." Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chittisak said.

Read more about the Charm of Thai Street Food at Chula - Bantadthong – Samyan at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/144471/

