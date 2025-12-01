BANGKOK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, has been elected to the position of Chair of the Asia-Europe Meeting Education and Research Hub for Lifelong Learning (ASEM LLL Hub) for the 2025–2030 term. His term officially commences on November 18, 2025.

Chula’s President Elected Chair of ASEM LLL Hub, Strengthening Asia-Europe Lifelong Learning

This achievement marks a historic milestone, making Thailand the first country in Asia to have a representative serve as Chair of the ASEM LLL Hub. This new leadership role also reflects Chulalongkorn University's strong commitment to supporting the national policy vision of sustainable lifelong learning for all by creating the Chula Lifelong Learning Ecosystem, expanding learning opportunities across all age groups, reducing educational disparities at every level, and broadening access to new knowledge for learners in formal, informal, and non-formal education while ensuring unrestricted access to academic resources, including our online platforms: Chula MOOC, Chula Neuron, CBS Academy, PIES, CUGS Academy, MedUMore, and others, as well as our platform partner, DegreePlus. In addition, Chulalongkorn University continues to respond proactively to the rapidly changing global education landscape.

The Asia-Europe Meeting Education and Research Hub for Lifelong Learning (ASEM LLL Hub) is an official cooperation network established in 2005 among higher education institutions across Asia and Europe. Its mission is to advance comparative research on lifelong learning, develop evidence-based educational policy, and promote mutual understanding between the two regions. The Hub also plays a vital role in facilitating cooperation and exchanges among personnel, researchers, and students, thereby strengthening the capacity and quality of higher education systems internationally.

