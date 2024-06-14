Chula Makes World's Top 50 Universities for "Sustainable University" in THE Impact Rankings 2024, and No. 1 in Thailand for Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

BANGKOK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has been ranked among the world's top 50 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, which assesses universities based on their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their societal impact.

The THE Impact Rankings 2024 evaluate universities' contributions in research, management, academic services, and teaching that align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This year, Chulalongkorn University was ranked in the top 50 out of 2,152 higher education institutions from 125 countries worldwide. Additionally, Chula is ranked No. 1 in Thailand in SDG 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The achievement reflects that Chulalongkorn University prioritizes the SDGs Impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

For more information about the THE Impact Rankings 2024, go to https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/167552/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

