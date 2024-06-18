Chula Makes World's Top 50 Universities for "Sustainable University" in THE Impact Rankings 2024, and No. 1 in Thailand for Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

News provided by

Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

18 Jun, 2024, 17:29 CST

BANGKOK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has been ranked among the world's top 50 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, which assesses universities based on their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their societal impact.

Continue Reading
Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for “Sustainable University” in THE Impact Rankings 2024
Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for “Sustainable University” in THE Impact Rankings 2024

The 2024 THE Impact Rankings assess universities' roles in research, management, academic services, and teaching related to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this year's evaluation, Chulalongkorn University secured a place in the top 50 out of 2,152 institutions from 125 countries globally and achieved the top ranking in Thailand for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The achievement reflects that Chulalongkorn University prioritizes the SDGs Impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

Read more at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/167552/

Media Contact:   
Chula Communication Center   
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Also from this source

Chula Medicine Joins Forces with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine to Determine "Curcumin" as Effective Treatment for Dyspepsia as Modern Antacids

Chula Medicine Joins Forces with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine to Determine "Curcumin" as Effective Treatment for Dyspepsia as Modern Antacids

Many people may have experienced bloating, pain, tightness, nausea, and heartburn from dyspepsia, which is very common nowadays. To relieve the...
Chula's Yeast Fuel to Expand Production for the Aerospace Industry

Chula's Yeast Fuel to Expand Production for the Aerospace Industry

The "Development of scaling-up technology for production of microbial lipid for biojet fuel synthesis" research project led by Prof. Dr. Warawut...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics