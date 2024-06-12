Chula Ranks No.1 in Thailand and Stands as the Only Thai University in the World's Top 100 for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes in QS World University Rankings 2025

BANGKOK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has once again been recognized as the No. 1 university in Thailand, and the only Thai institution to secure a spot in the world's top 100 for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes, according to the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, officially announced on June 5, 2024.

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is ranked as the top university in Thailand, 57th in Asia, and 229th globally among 1,500 higher education institutions worldwide in the QS WUR 2025.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluate universities based on nine indicators: Academic Reputation (30%), Citations Per Faculty (20%), Employer Reputation (15%), Employment Outcomes (5%), Faculty/Student Ratio (10%), International Student Ratio (5%), International Faculty Ratio (5%), International Research Network (5%), and Sustainability (5%).

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

