BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muay Thai, Thailand's iconic martial art, has been gaining international recognition and generating significant income as a form of "soft power." Foreign tourists are flocking to boxing stadiums and training camps to experience this cultural gem. However, the globalization of Muay Thai has introduced standardized rules and regulations that may make traditional techniques and unique identities disappear.

Chulalongkorn University Presents ‘Mud Sang’ Documentary to Globally Revive the Spirit of Muay Thai

Professor Dr. Sunait Chutintaranond, Director of the Center for Multicultural Studies and Social Innovation, Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University (MSSIC), warns that Muay Thai's deep-rooted cultural essence may be lost if not carefully preserved. To address this, Mud Sang ("Knockout Punch"), an in-depth 45-minute documentary exploring Muay Thai's "Power & Spirit," was produced based on the research "Muay Sang: Revitalizing the History of Muay Thai on the World Stage". The film, with subtitles in seven languages, has received international interest and is set to be screened in several countries and at film festivals.

Mud Sang delves beyond boxing, exploring Muay Thai's history, cultural values, and traditional rituals and practices that enhance Muay Thai's cultural appeal, for example, the Wai Khru ceremony that honors teachers, accompanied by Thai music and symbolic items like the Mongkhon (headband) and Pha Pra Chian (armband). According to Dr. Sunait, while adapting Muay Thai for modern audiences, it's essential to retain its core identity, especially unique regional styles like Muay Chaiya, Muay Thung Yang, Muay Korat, and Muay Lopburi, which have distinct styles and techniques.

Dr. Sunait's team is also working on Becoming Buakaw, a documentary inspired by famed Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek, aimed at decoding his success. This project will serve as a guide for cultivating top-level fighters while preserving Muay Thai's heritage.

Dr. Sunait stresses that understanding and conserving Muay Thai's roots involves cooperation from educational institutions, the government, and the Ministry of Culture to support research and public knowledge. He envisions Muay Thai not only as a sport but also as a means of cultural pride and self-defense, emphasizing that accurate, culturally respectful knowledge is crucial for future generations. Through such initiatives, Thailand aims to protect and elevate Muay Thai's status globally, ensuring that its spirit endures.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/200751/

