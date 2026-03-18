CIBF 2026 to Gather Global Battery Industry in Shenzhen This May, Opens Visitor Registration

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026), organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS), will take place from May 13 to 15, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Held under the theme "Connecting the World, Empowering Green, and Driving the Future," the event will bring together key players from across the global battery value chain to strengthen collaboration and support industry growth.

Global Industry Leaders Gather at CIBF 2026

The 18th China Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) Opens Visitor Registration for Its Shenzhen Show this May (PRNewsfoto/China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS))

Recognized as one of the world's most influential events for the battery industry, CIBF 2026 is expected to welcome more than 3,000 exhibitors across 280,000 square meters of exhibition space. The event will feature major battery manufacturers, including CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, and Sunwoda.

During the exhibition, a series of technical forums and conferences will also be held, including the CIBF 2026 Advanced Battery Technology Conference, sessions on next-generation battery manufacturing and electric aviation, the Conference on Emerging Energy Storage Technologies and Engineering Applications, and the annual conference of the CIAPS Lithium Iron Phosphate Materials Branch. These gatherings are expected to attract more than 2,000 industry experts, researchers, and corporate representatives from China and around the world.

Showcasing Emerging Technologies and Industry Applications

Spanning 14 exhibition halls, CIBF 2026 will feature dedicated zones for renewable energy, advanced materials, intelligent manufacturing, and international exhibitors, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements across the battery industry.

Highlights include:

Next-generation battery technologies: Recent research advances and real-world applications of technologies such as solid-state, sodium-ion, and lithium-metal batteries.

Recent research advances and real-world applications of technologies such as solid-state, sodium-ion, and lithium-metal batteries. Battery materials and manufacturing innovations: Key materials including high-nickel ternary cathodes, silicon-based anodes, and electrolyte additives, alongside innovations across the battery manufacturing chain, including advanced automated production equipment designed to improve battery performance and enable more efficient, cost-effective

Building Global Industry Connections

CIBF 2026 aims to provide a platform for partnerships across the global battery value chain and strengthen international industry cooperation.

According to industry data, China's exports of power and other batteries reached 305 GWh in 2025, representing a 50.7% year-on-year increase, while exports of electric vehicles from Chinese brands totaled 2.615 million units, roughly double the previous year's level. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 350,000 professional visitors from over 50 countries and regions, creating opportunities for international buyers and suppliers to connect.

International Pavilion: The International Pavilion (Hall 12) will serve as a dedicated hub for Chinese companies entering global markets, as well as a gateway for international firms exploring partnerships in China.

Intelligent Manufacturing Zone: The Intelligent Manufacturing Zone (Halls 7–11) will bring together leading equipment manufacturers including Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Hymson Laser Technology Group Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd., showcasing advanced automated and digitalized battery production solutions.

Visitor registration for CIBF 2026 is now open

Industry professionals from around the world are invited to attend and explore the latest developments in battery technology and manufacturing.

Visitor pre-registration:https://expo.369zhan.com/s/r260513.html?i=CIBFgzh

SOURCE China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS)