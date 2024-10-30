CIC Global Construction Digitalisation Forum and Exhibition 2024 Leading the Future of Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CIC Global Construction Digitalisation Forum and Exhibition 2024 (GCDFE) was held in 29 - 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Co-organised by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) and the Development Bureau (DEVB), GCDFE aims to accelerate the digital transformation and innovation within the construction industry.

Ms. Bernadette LINN, Secretary for Development (middle), Development Bureau, officiates the Grand Opening Ceremony together with Ir Prof. Thomas HO (2nd left), Chairman of the CIC, Ir Albert CHENG (2nd right), Executive Director of the CIC, Mr. Joseph LO (1st right), Head of Project Strategy and Governance Office, Development Bureau, and Prof. Jack CHENG (1st left), Chairperson of the Organising Committee of GCDFE

The Grand Opening Ceremony was officiated by Ms. Bernadette LINN, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, together with Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC, Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC, Mr. Joseph LO, Head of Project Strategy and Governance Office, Development Bureau, and Prof. Jack CHENG, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of GCDFE.

Ms. Bernadette LINN said in her opening address at the Grand Opening Ceremony, "The construction industry has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong's remarkable success. However, we must confront a series of pressing challenges, an aging workforce, declining productivity, escalating costs and concerns over site safety. I firmly believe that one of the keys, if not the key, to overcoming these challenges lies in embracing digitalisation." Ms. LINN added that since the launch of construction 2.0 in 2018, the government has taken proactive actions in spearheading the digitalisation of the construction industry, and continue to lead by example adopting a progressive implementation approach to drive digital transformation. She also hopes to embark on the journey of innovation with the industry to drive the high-quality development of Hong Kong.

Ir Thomas HO, Chairman of CIC, said, "This event marks a significant milestone in our industry's journey. As we delve into the broader realm of digitalisation, technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Digital Works Supervision System (DWSS), are becoming business as usual. While Common Data Environment (CDE) and Smart Site Safety System (4S) remain crucial components, our focus today extends beyond it, encompassing a wide array of digital technologies that are transforming the construction industry. From advanced data analytics to AI-driven design & project management, we are here to explore how digitalisation is revolutionising every aspect of construction and fostering collaboration, integration and partnership."

The two-day mega event features a diverse programme, including the exhibition under four themes, including "Smart Site Safety System", "Digitalisation Platform", "Robotics", and "Research and Innovation", with more than 40 exhibitors participating in, to showcase the advanced technologies and innovative solutions in the construction sector. Moreover, a Main Stage and a Business Matching Area are set up to foster exchange between exhibitors and the visitors, and to discover business opportunities.

The forums gather over 30 industry experts from around the world to share insights on visionary perspectives, future trends, and practical project experiences in the construction industry. The forums on Construction Leadership and Smart Project Delivery have successfully concluded, while the forums on Future Construction and Smart Building Asset today will offer a platform for industry leaders to share their observations and experiences.

For more information about GCDFE 2024, please visit events.cic.hk/gcdfe.

