CICC Attends the 18th Asian Financial Forum to Empower the Next Growth Engine

On January 13th and 14th, 2025, the 18th Asian Financial Forum 2025 (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), was held in Hong Kong. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) continuously supported and participated as a partner in this grand event.

Themed Powering the Next Growth Engine, the forum is the first major international financial conference in the region this year, bringing together over 100 global policymakers, financial experts and investors, economists to share their views on the shifting international economic landscape and financial ecosystem.

Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee of CICC, delivered the opening remarks at the first day's Keynote Luncheon.

He noted that the new wave of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation continues to inject new momentum and vitality into the global economy and capital markets, profoundly impacting the global development landscape. As the world's second-largest economy, China is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces centered on scientific and technological innovation. Based on its vast market and industrial system, China has the potential to leverage advantages in the era of artificial intelligence, facilitating a transition from catch-up innovation to leading innovation and from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing.

Chen said, "As a key participant in the capital markets, CICC actively contributes to scientific and technological innovation and progress. In 2024, we facilitated over RMB460 billion in financing for companies in the tech innovation sector through equity, bonds, mergers and acquisitions. We established more than 30 investment funds in digital technology and advanced manufacturing, with a total scale exceeding RMB50 billion. CICC Global Institute also launched 'AI Economics', actively contributing insights to China's AI development."

In the future, CICC will maintain close and friendly cooperation with domestic and international partners to jointly explore and cultivate new business growth points, contributing to the new growth of both China's and global economies.

As a long-term partner of AFF for the thirteenth year, CICC continues the engagement by demonstrating its expertise through on-site exhibitions. CICC's experts share forward-thinking perspectives and elaborate on its initiatives promoting sustainable development, emphasizing its in scientific and technological innovation initiatives.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) was founded in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading various prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China's economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment banking institution with international competitiveness. As an investment banking institution with Chinese roots and international reach, CICC continues bringing first-class financial services through its extensive network and outstanding cross-border capability to help our clients accomplish their strategic development goals.

