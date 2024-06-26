CICC hosts the 2nd China-Southeast Asia Economic and Finance Forum in Singapore

BEIJING, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26th June, China International Capital Corporation ("CICC"), successfully held the 2nd China-Southeast Asia Economic and Finance Forum in Singapore. This one-day forum brought together hundreds of government officials, investors, corporate representatives across China and ASEAN to discuss opportunities and challenges in deepening economic and financial cooperation in the regions.

In the opening speech, Mr. Wang Shuguang, Member of the CICC Management Committee and Head of the Investment Banking Department, presented the business strength of CICC and highlighted CICC's vision of China-Southeast Asia cooperation in the capital market.

"We see significant opportunities in private fundraising for local unicorns and fast-growing start-ups, as well as a rise in cross-border investments from Chinese companies, particularly in sectors such as consumer, TMT, fintech, logistics and EV in Southeast Asia." Wang said that CICC will further increase its investment and commitment in Southeast Asia in the future.

In another speech, Mr. Stephen Ng, Head of CICC Southeast Asia and South Asia and CEO of CICC Singapore, noted that as the economies of Southeast Asian countries experience rapid development, numerous opportunities are emerging. He emphasized that by embracing the principles of collaboration, learning, and growth, we can collectively work towards building a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for all.

At the forum, more than 60 experts and CICC representatives shared profound observations and insightful views both from China and ASEAN perspective, covering areas, such as macroeconomics, global and regional policies, investment strategies, industry and financial market trends, as well as business dynamics. These insights brought meaningful value to the decision makings and business strategies for the diverse audience.

Topics at the Forum included "China Macro & Investment Outlook", "Enhancing Capital Markets Connectivity in the Region", "China EV Value Chain and Internationalization", "Energy Transition and Green Finance", "Consumer Trend in China and Southeast Asia", "The Significance of China Southeast Asia Cooperation in the Healthcare Industry", "Opportunities and Challenges: Towards a Sustainable Asia REITs Ecosystem", "Asian Credit Markets: Impact of Higher Interest Rates and Tighter Financial Conditions", "The Development of the AI Industry in China", amongst others. CICC and industry experts also held parallel sub-forums and side meetings, providing attendees with valuable opportunities for face-to-face communication and networking.

The Forum aimed to expand CICC's business influence in Southeast Asia and to support the Company in seizing opportunities arising from accelerating cross-border capital flows between China and Southeast Asia. By growing its business activities in Southeast Asia, CICC will continue strengthening its dialogues with public sectors, enterprises, financial institutions and think tanks within the region, promoting international capital market cooperation, and facilitating cross-border capital flows in the region.

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) was founded in 1995. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to offer high-quality, value-added financial services to a diversified client base. This includes a full-service and balanced business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity and wealth management services, all of which draw on our comprehensive research and technology capability. Headquartered in Beijing, the Group has over 200 securities business offices in China, and established subsidiaries or branches in seven international financial centers, including Hong Kong of the PRC, New York, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we are committed to providing first-rate financial services to both our Chinese and global clients to help them achieve their goals.

