HAIKOU, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) — taking place on April 13-18 in Haikou, Hainan province — will be an extraordinary event. It will feature a record number of participating countries and regions, as the organizers step up their global outreach and exhibitor recruitment efforts.

CICPE in Haikou draws record global participation

The main venue of the 6th CICPE comprises eight exhibition halls at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, with Hall 4 dedicated to the Global Featured Consumer Zone. And a total of 22 countries and regions will set up premium consumer goods pavilions in this zone, including Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, South Korea and Italy, with Russia and Bulgaria making their CICPE debuts. In addition, a number of international brands will participate independently.

The zone will bring together premium consumer goods from around the world, offering visitors an immersive cross-border shopping experience. Products on display will span more than 40 countries and regions — covering a wide range of categories including food and health supplements, fine wines and spirits, beauty and personal care, luxury watches and of course jewelry.

Compared with previous editions, this year's expo is primed to stand out in three key areas in terms of international brand participation and product diversity.

First, there will be a higher degree of internationalization. Hall 4 features 100 percent international participation, with over 600 international brands getting prepared to exhibit — a record.

Second, there will be a much broader selection of specialty products. Highlights will include Canadian health supplements, Swiss watches and Czech crystal — alongside South Korean fragrances and cosmetics, Japanese jewelry and Malaysian edible bird's nests, as well as New Zealand dairy products and Australian wine.

Third, there will be a much stronger lineup of major players. Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation will appear alongside a group of affiliated brands — including Mitsubishi Foods, Kamakura Shirts, Lawson convenience stores and VAIO laptops. To top it off, the Macao-based Nam Kwong Group will make its CICPE debut, offering a comprehensive showcase of premium consumer goods from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. What's more, the globally renowned fashion and art institution — Istituto Marangoni of Italy — will participate for the first time.

As the guest of honor country for this edition, Canada will appear at its biggest-ever scale, presenting a 400-square-meter national pavilion featuring about 40 companies and brands. A series of thrilling events — including the guest of honor country opening ceremony, new product launch events and business matchmaking sessions — are set to take place during the expo.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn