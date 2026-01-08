Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong Launches Critical Illness Plan to Enhance Health and Financial Protection for Customers

Comprehensive coverage for every stage of the health journey,

plus a welcome offer supporting mental health

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong today announced the launch of the Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM (the "Plan"), expanding its medical insurance portfolio with critical illness protection to deliver comprehensive health and financial protection for customers and their families across every stage of life.

Jonathan Spiers, CEO at Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong, said: "As healthcare costs rise and critical illnesses become increasingly common, protecting both health and financial well-being has never been more important. Our Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness Plan™ offers a lump-sum benefit designed to ease financial burdens in challenging times, so customers can focus on recovery with peace of mind. This Plan complements the suite of medical insurance products we offer to provide dual protection—medical and financial—and reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the health and vitality of those we serve."

Providing Financial Protection When Health Challenges Arise

The Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM provides financial protection when life takes an unexpected turn. It offers a lump-sum benefit upon diagnosis of a covered illness, safeguarding the financial stability of customers during recovery.

While standard medical insurance covers hospitalization and surgical fees, it does not address financial burden or indirect costs of income loss during recovery. This Plan is designed to extend and provide protection with flexible options to meet diverse needs. The Plan can provide primary financial protection for individuals without medical insurance, serve as additional protection for those seeking greater security during key earning years, or as a complement to existing medical plans such as Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme for holistic coverage.

Key features[1] of the Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM include:

5-Year Renewable Term : 5-year policy term with guaranteed renewal up to age 85.

: 5-year policy term with guaranteed renewal up to age 85. Comprehensive coverage : Up to HK$4,000,000 sum insured, covering a total of 110 diseases and surgeries.

: Up to HK$4,000,000 sum insured, covering a total of 110 diseases and surgeries. Critical Illness Benefit : 100% of the sum insured payout [2] upon diagnosis of any of the 58 covered critical illnesses.

: 100% of the sum insured payout upon diagnosis of any of the 58 covered critical illnesses. Early-Stage Critical Illness Benefit : Advances 20% of the sum insured [2] for early-stage conditions, including carcinoma-in-situ (up to two claims occurring in two different organs), early-stage cancer, surgeries, and juvenile illnesses.

: Advances 20% of the sum insured for early-stage conditions, including carcinoma-in-situ (up to two claims occurring in two different organs), early-stage cancer, surgeries, and juvenile illnesses. Worldwide Second Medical Opinion Service[3]: Complimentary access to independent global medical centres for a second opinion on diagnosis and treatment plans.

Welcome Offer for Complete Well-Being

Our latest Cigna Healthcare International Health Global Study reveals that 77% of Hong Kong people report experiencing stress, up from 69% in the previous edition. Mental and physical health are closely connected. Individuals facing critical illnesses often experience emotional challenges, while stress, anxiety or depression can increase the risk of long-term health conditions. This makes mental well-being an essential part of overall health.

To support customers on their holistic health journey, Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM features the following welcome offers[4] for customers who purchase before 31 March 2026:

Mental Wellness Service[5] • Up to four one-on-one coaching sessions with a counselling psychologist in the first policy year • 24-hour mental health hotline for immediate emotional support Premium Discount Offer • 35% off for a single policy in the first year • An uplift to 50% off when enrolling 2–5 members together • Extra Offer: Lifetime 10% off on Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM when purchased together with designated medical plans from Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong • HK$200 Mannings Coupon for sum insured of HK$500,000 or above

For more information about the Cigna Healthcare VitalGuard Critical Illness PlanTM and the welcome offers, please visit Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong's website at: https://www.cigna.com.hk/en/medical-insurance/vitalguard-critical-illness

Notes: [1] The product information above is for general reference only and does not constitute the full terms and conditions of the policy. For detailed definitions of specified terms, specific coverage conditions, exclusions, and complete terms, please refer to the policy document. [2] The application and actual amount of all lump-sum and advance payments above are subject to the terms and conditions of the policy and the claims procedures. [3] Worldwide Second Medical Opinion Service is a value-added service provided by an independent third-party service provider and does not form part of the contractual benefit under the policy. Please refer to the product brochure for details. [4] The above welcome offers are subject to terms and conditions. [5] The Mental Wellness Service is a value-added service provided by an independent third-party service provider and does not form part of the contractual benefit under the policy. Please refer to the promotion leaflet for details.



Remarks: The above product is intended for sale in Hong Kong only. The above information should not be regarded as any form of offer or recommendation to purchase insurance.

- Ends -

About Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality.

Founded in 1933, our Hong Kong business provides comprehensive health and wellness solutions to employers, employees and individual customers. Leveraging on our extensive global healthcare network, we offer global group medical benefits that provide comprehensive and tailored coverage for a wide range of organizations. For individual customers, we also offer a full suite of health insurance plans to cater for their diverse needs. For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk .

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong