CIMB honours 11 ASEAN changemakers at its inaugural Advancing Societies 2026 event

Reinforces the Bank's purpose through regional social impact initiatives

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 June 2026, CIMB Group Holdings Berhad ("CIMB" or "the Group") officially launched the inaugural "CIMB Advancing Societies 2026 – Recognising Impactful Partners", a regional initiative celebrating its partners and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have created positive social impact across ASEAN. In line with our core purpose of Advancing Customers and Society, CIMB believes that meaningful progress is also measured by the strength and resilience of the communities it serves.

The awards celebrate excellence across five categories:

Community & Economic Empowerment

Education & Financial Literacy

Health & Community Wellbeing

Environment & Climate Impact

Social Inclusion & Equity

Eleven NGOs, social activists and community partners from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, whose stories of resilience reflect exceptional commitment to uplifting underserved communities, improving livelihoods, advancing education and protecting the environment were honoured.*

From Singapore, CIMB proudly recognised two partners:

1. Halogen Singapore in the Social Inclusion & Equity category

Supported by CIMB Singapore, Halogen Singapore empowers underserved youth through entrepreneurship education, mentorship, and leadership development. Its NFTE entrepreneurship programme equips vulnerable youth with practical business skills, confidence, and future opportunities.

"At Halogen, we believe that access to opportunities can transform the way a young person sees their own future. With the right support, more youths can gain the confidence to see what is possible for themselves and take meaningful steps towards their future. Our partnership with CIMB Singapore has been especially meaningful because their support has gone beyond resources to active involvement. Through their participation in our Charity Golf, mentoring and other volunteering initiatives, CIMB Singapore has come alongside us in a practical and sustained way, helping to create pathways for youths who may not otherwise have the same exposure or networks. This recognition encourages us to keep doing the steady work of building a more inclusive future for youth," said Ivy Tse, CEO of Halogen Singapore.

2. Lions Befrienders in the Health & Community Wellbeing category

Lions Befrienders supports seniors through active-ageing programmes that promote wellbeing, social connection, and community engagement across 10 Active Ageing Centres in Singapore. In partnership with CIMB Singapore, initiatives such as Seniors Day Out continue to strengthen support for older adults.

Karen Wee, Executive Director of Lions Befrienders, shared, "We are deeply grateful to CIMB Singapore for this profound recognition at the inaugural Advancing Societies Awards. Being named an honouree in the Health & Community Wellbeing category is a testament to the dedication of our staff and volunteers who walk alongside our seniors daily. This milestone highlights the strength of our partnership with CIMB Singapore, a collaboration built on shared values and a mutual commitment to uplifting communities. Together, we are creating ecosystems of care that ensure no elderly person navigates isolation alone. This award inspires us to deepen our impact and continue championing purposeful longevity for seniors."

These honourees exemplify the spirit of resilience, empowerment, and inclusion across ASEAN. By recognising these impactful partners, CIMB highlights how collective action can strengthen communities and create lasting change.

*Appendix: List of Honourees and Their Impact

Category: Community & Economic Empowerment

1. Berdaya Bareng Foundation (Indonesia)

Since 2022, CIMB Niaga and the Berdaya Bareng Foundation have empowered MSMEs in Eastern Indonesia through entrepreneurship training, digital literacy, and interest-free loan, with a focus on women and people with disabilities. The programme has strengthened 979 MSMEs, provided funding support to 150 businesses, and established three MSME communities as long-term hubs for growth and collaboration.

Category: Education & Financial Literacy

1. Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Malaysia)

Ong Yong Xun, a Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman scholarship recipient, founded JomStudy, an edtech platform providing free study resources and AI-powered learning tools for students. The app surpassed 500,000 downloads in 2025, with Yong Xun recognised as a Global Student Prize 2024 finalist.

2. Empower and Transform (EAT) (Philippines)

Founded by veteran financial journalist Salve Ibañez, Empower and Transform (EAT) makes financial literacy every Filipino's birthright – not a privilege. Through multimedia platform SalveSays, she reaches over one million followers, delivering trauma-informed financial education to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), single mothers and underserved communities. A three-time SEC Investor Protection Champion and 2025 Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service awardee, Salve's programmes do not just teach Filipinos to save and invest, they teach them to swim in loan-shark-infested waters.

Category: Health & Community Wellbeing

1. Safe Space Programme (K.A.M.I.) by Thrive Well (Malaysia)

Implemented with Teach For Malaysia, Thrive Well's K.A.M.I. programme provides community-based mental health support for youth and parents through emotional wellbeing workshops and peer support. Since 2021, the initiative has graduated 69 participants, trained 15 community ambassadors, and reached over 500 families.

2. Lions Befrienders (Singapore)

Lions Befrienders supports seniors through active-ageing programmes that promote wellbeing, social connection and community engagement across 10 Active Ageing Centres in Singapore. In partnership with CIMB Singapore, initiatives such as Seniors Day Out continue to strengthen support for older adults.

Category: Environment & Climate Impact

1. KEHATI Foundation (Indonesia)

Through its partnership with CIMB Niaga since 2012, KEHATI Foundation has combined bamboo conservation efforts with community empowerment through sustainable planting initiatives and capacity-building programmes. As of 2025, the programme has planted 115,400 bamboo trees, 6,430 economically valuable plants (durian, avocado, mango, cocoa, nutmeg, vanilla, coffee, etc.), absorbed over 15,000 tons of CO₂, and provided capacity-building training to over 2,000 community members.

2. WWF-Malaysia (Malaysia)

Supported by CIMB Islamic, WWF-Malaysia protects the Ulu Muda Forest Complex, a critical water catchment supporting over 4.2 million people and 40% of Malaysia's rice production. The programme contributed to the expansion of ecological linkages by 4,227 hectares and strengthened long-term conservation policies. Beyond Ulu Muda, CIMB Islamic's collaboration with WWF-Malaysia extends to other key conservation efforts, including the Setiu Wetlands, Fraser's Hill Forest Complex and Ulu Kalumpang Forest Reserve, further strengthening biodiversity protection across vital ecosystems in Malaysia.

Category: Social Inclusion & Equity

1. Sinergi Mahakarya (Indonesia)

Founded by Sandra Talogo, Sinergi Mahakarya – part of CIMB Niaga's Community Link #JadiNyata winner in 2018 – empowers children with special needs through creative entrepreneurship while challenging societal stigma around disability. What began as a small-scale effort producing handcrafted prayer beads has since evolved into a dynamic platform that showcases a wide range of creative works, while generating sustainable income opportunities for families and caregivers.

2. PAVE Philippines (Philippines)

Led by survivor advocate Phoebe Fructuoso, PAVE Philippines supports victims of sexual violence through advocacy, counselling and awareness initiatives on gender-based violence. A recipient of the 2024 CIMB Pinoy Mavericks Award, Phoebe has transformed her personal journey into a platform that empowers survivors to heal and seek justice.

3. Halogen Singapore (Singapore)

Supported by CIMB Singapore, Halogen Singapore empowers underserved youth through entrepreneurship education, mentorship, and leadership development. Its Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) entrepreneurship programme equips vulnerable youth with practical business skills, confidence and future opportunities.

Special Recognition - Kita Bagi Jadi Hero

Malaysia's track cyclist and CIMB Brand Ambassador, Dato' Azizulhasni Awang was presented with CIMB's Kita Bagi Jadi Hero recognition, in celebration of his inspiring journey and continued dedication to empowering others beyond the sporting arena.

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM81.6 billion as at 31 March 2026. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and the UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 545 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 March 2026. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 91.45% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.83% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB's Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services ("GSSIPS") framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.

SOURCE CIMB Singapore