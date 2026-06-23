Third Edition of Great Green Run 2026 Inspires Collective Action for a Greener Future

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Green Run 2026 (GGR26) presented by CIMB Singapore wrapped its third edition on Sunday, 14 June, drawing runners and supporters to Marina Barrage for a weekend that celebrated sustainability, fitness, and community spirit.

Andrew Boey, CIMB Singapore's Chief Financial Officer & Officer-in-Charge, said: "The strong turnout at this year's Great Green Run reflects how sustainability has become a shared priority across our community. What is especially encouraging is that the event continues to move beyond awareness into tangible action, from bringing individuals and families together, to supporting businesses as they take practical steps in understanding and reducing their environmental impact. Guided by our purpose of advancing customers and society, CIMB Singapore believes meaningful progress is built through collective action, and we are proud to support platforms that contribute to a more sustainable future."

Anchored as a flagship activation under Singapore's Go Green 2026 initiative, GGR26 welcomed runners across three race categories: the 10km flagged off at 7.45am, the 5km at 8.30am, and the 800m dash at 9.15am. Despite the early morning crowd, the energy at the start line carried through the day, spilling into the Green Bazaar that ran from Saturday to Sunday.

The GGR26 sets out to be more than a race, and the initiatives from the weekend reflect that ambition:

Plantable finisher medals: Finishers received a plantable medal embedded with seeds, encouraging them to take a small but meaningful step towards sustainability by growing their own plants and supporting a greener future.

Finishers received a plantable medal embedded with seeds, encouraging them to take a small but meaningful step towards sustainability by growing their own plants and supporting a greener future. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) carbon footprint reports: Several SMEs have signed up for complimentary carbon footprint reports under the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) initiative, giving local businesses a clear first step into their sustainability journey. It will be a continuous journey to help them understand their carbon footprint.

Several SMEs have signed up for complimentary carbon footprint reports under the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) initiative, giving local businesses a clear first step into their sustainability journey. It will be a continuous journey to help them understand their carbon footprint. Waste reduction: Single-use plastic cups were removed, and runners were encouraged to bring refillable bottles, with refill stations available throughout the course.

Single-use plastic cups were removed, and runners were encouraged to bring refillable bottles, with refill stations available throughout the course. Green Collective showcase: The showcase highlighted sustainable practices and public education, supported by education partners such as Republic Polytechnic, Yuying Secondary School and Curtin University, serving as a hub for engagement and promotion of fundraising campaigns for local conservation.

The showcase highlighted sustainable practices and public education, supported by education partners such as Republic Polytechnic, Yuying Secondary School and Curtin University, serving as a hub for engagement and promotion of fundraising campaigns for local conservation. Support for environmental action: The event provided a platform for partners to share their sustainability initiatives through the Bazaar and Green Collective Showcase, supporting public education and engagement while encouraging attendees to adopt more environmentally conscious habits.

The event provided a platform for partners to share their sustainability initiatives through the Bazaar and Green Collective Showcase, supporting public education and engagement while encouraging attendees to adopt more environmentally conscious habits. Encouraging the next generation: With children participating in the 800m Family Dash, the event fostered an early appreciation for sustainability, empowering young participants to play a role in creating a greener future.

While the run anchored only 1 main day, the two-day Green Bazaar on 13 and 14 June had 60 stalls offering preloved fashion, handcrafted goods, sustainable lifestyle products and F&B from homegrown vendors. The Hive, an interactive game inspired by the Run's bee mascot, became one of the weekend's standout activations, with participants and the public learning about pollinators, biodiversity and conservation through play.

As GGR26 concludes, CIMB Singapore reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainability through collective action. By bringing together individuals, families, businesses, and education partners, the run has demonstrated how purposeful collaboration can spark meaningful change.

About Great Green Run presented by CIMB Singapore

Great Green Run 2026 presented by CIMB Singapore originates from Singapore and supports the key pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 to advance Singapore's national agenda on sustainable development.

Website: https://www.greatgreenrun.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greatgreenrunsg

Instagram: https://instagram.com/greatgreenrun

@GreatGreenRun @cimbbanksg

#GreatGreenRun2026 #GGR2026 #GGRPledge

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM89.0 billion as at 31 December 2025. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 576 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 December 2025. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 91.45% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.83% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB's Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services ("GSSIPS") framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.

About Modellscape Studio Pte Ltd

Building communities, sparking conversations, and fostering connections that create real impact. We build inclusive spaces where every voice matters, because strong communities create real, lasting impact. Great ideas start with open, honest dialogue. We invite diverse views, encourage empathy, and spark conversations that inspire positive change. We create meaningful connections, linking people, ideas, and ambitions to build bridges and opportunities that fuel growth and innovation.

About TRI‑Factor

TRI-Factor is more than just swimming, cycling, and running races in Asia, it is about cultivating an all inclusive and welcoming triathlon community for all skill levels. TRI-Factor is part of Orange Room, a sports management company that (since 2008) has been organising sports related events for the public, private and corporations in Singapore and other parts of Asia including the Philippines, Vietnam, and China.

SOURCE CIMB Singapore