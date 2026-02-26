CIMB Niaga and Virtusa Complete a First-of-Its-Kind Modernization on Pega Cloud to Enhance Customer Banking Experiences in Indonesia

Milestone accelerates cloud adoption and sets a new standard for digital banking modernization across Indonesia

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced the successful Go-Live of a major cloud modernization program for PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), the second largest privately owned bank in Indonesia. This first-of-its-kind initiative delivers faster, more reliable service to customers by modernizing critical banking workflows that support customer servicing, operations, and decision-making. The program enhances the bank's ability to scale and innovate, delivering greater consistency in customer experiences as Indonesia's digital economy continues to grow.

The program focused on transforming core business processes that underpin day-to-day banking operations, enabling greater agility, improved service reliability, and faster response to changing customer and market demands. By moving these mission-critical workflows to a cloud-based environment hosted by Pega Cloud , CIMB Niaga has established a more resilient, future-ready operating model that supports business growth while maintaining high security and regulatory compliance standards. CIMB Niaga's Pega Cloud migration transforms its on‑prem Pega customer service implementation into a scalable, always‑modern platform that accelerates time‑to‑market and supports future banking use cases.

"This milestone reflects CIMB Niaga's forward-looking approach to strengthening digital banking capabilities for the future. We are honored to partner with the bank on Indonesia's first Pega Cloud migration. Our collaboration focused on precision, transparency, and seamless execution, ensuring a smooth Go Live that supports CIMB Niaga's long-term digital vision," said Hemant Tantia, Asia Business Head at Virtusa.

CIMB Niaga highlighted the strategic importance of the transformation. "Completing this migration represents an important step in enhancing our technology foundation and ensuring we continue to provide reliable, efficient, and innovative services to our customers. The transition to Pega Cloud enables us to operate with greater agility and sets the stage for future digital initiatives that will strengthen our customer experience and operational effectiveness. This is aligned with our purpose of Advancing Customers & Society, where we continually strive to deliver solutions that create meaningful impact for our customers and the communities we serve," said Head of Digital Banking and Contact Center CIMB Niaga Lusiana Saleh.

"The decision to migrate CIMB Niaga's on-premise implementation will bring a wide range of benefits," said Frank Guerrera, Chief Cloud Officer, Pega. "As a result, they will be able to keep their existing operations running at peak performance, while also ensuring they are able to benefit from the full power, scalability, and reliability that Pega can provide. I'm looking forward to working with the CIMB Niaga team and seeing strong results in the coming months and years."

Beyond the immediate technical transition, the Go Live represents a broader business milestone for Indonesia's financial services industry. It demonstrates how banks can modernize essential operational capabilities securely and at scale, without disrupting customers or ongoing business activity. The migration was completed on schedule with minimal disruption, supported by close collaboration between CIMB Niaga, Virtusa, and Pega, and careful coordination to ensure continuity throughout the transition.

With this foundation in place, CIMB Niaga is now better positioned to enhance customer relationship management, streamline contact center operations, and evolve lending and service journeys—enabling teams to innovate faster while delivering more personalized and reliable banking experiences. The successful Go Live sets a clear precedent for other Indonesian banks exploring cloud-driven modernization as a pathway to long-term competitiveness and resilience.

Learn more about Virtusa's banking modernization capabilities and about Pega platform services .

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About CIMB Niaga

PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; IDX: BNGA) is the second largest private bank in Indonesia, established as Bank Niaga in 1955. Carrying the purpose of Advancing Customers and Society, CIMB Niaga is committed to helping customers and the Indonesian community in achieving their dreams and aspirations aligned with the bank's spirit of #WorkFromHeart. For 7 decades, the Bank offers a comprehensive suite of both conventional and Islamic banking products and services, including Consumer Banking, Emerging Business Banking (EBB)/Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Commercial Banking, and Corporate Banking supported by Treasury and Capital Market capabilities, as well as leading digital banking through OCTO (Application & Website), OCTO Pay (e-money), BizChannel@CIMB, and modern branches including Digital Lounge and Digital Branch.

As of 30 September 2025, the Bank is supported by 11,698 employees (consolidated), 393 branch & networks (including 32 digital lounges), 2,883 ATMs, as well as 674,844 EDC, QR and e-Commerce terminals spread across various cities in Indonesia. As a bank that is committed to provide a sustainable earth for future generations, CIMB Niaga consistently implements sustainability principles in running its business through synergizing environmental, economic, social and governance aspects into the banking process, with the sustainability message of #SekarangUntukMasaDepan.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world's most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation