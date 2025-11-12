CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property forge strategic partnership to provide SMEs with access to preferential financing and Singapore's first "pay-as-you-earn" loan

Flexible financing solutions to support over 2,000 tenants in 12 Frasers Property's malls, strengthening cash flow and building business resilience.

Both organisations will advance social impact through initiatives such as Frasers Property's "Silver Social Spaces" to support seniors and foster community ties.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property have signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement to provide over 2,000 retailers across 12 Frasers Property malls—as well as affiliates and partners of Frasers Property—with access to exclusive financial solutions and preferential rates, strengthening their cash flow and driving synergies.

(From left to right) Mr Benjamin Tan, Head of Commercial and Transaction Banking, CIMB Singapore; Mr Lawrence Loh, Co-CEO of Commercial and Transaction Banking, CIMB Group; Ms Soon Su Lin, CEO of Frasers Property Singapore and Mr Adrian Tan, Managing Director, Retail, Frasers Property Singapore, came together for a group photo following the signing of the five-year partnership agreement between CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property.

These include free account setup and complimentary payment terminals for participating retailers; benefits will translate to first-year savings of up to S$7,360 and annual savings of up to S$6,360 thereafter (Annex). CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property aim to achieve a combined savings of close to S$3.7 million for about 500 SMEs within the first two years of the partnership.

First-to-market flexible financing designed for SMEs

The collaboration brings together CIMB Singapore's suite of innovative SME products with Frasers Property's retail network, affiliates and partners to offer a one-stop, simplified financial experience:

CIMB FlexiPay : Singapore's first "pay-as-you-earn" SME loan, offering flexible financing by linking repayments directly to daily revenue. Businesses only repay when they earn, hence no repayment is required on days with zero revenue. Frasers Property's tenants gain exclusive access to this first-to-market solution, which helps broaden financing options for SMEs and support business resilience.

: Singapore's first "pay-as-you-earn" SME loan, offering flexible financing by linking repayments directly to daily revenue. Businesses only repay when they earn, hence no repayment is required on days with zero revenue. Frasers Property's tenants gain exclusive access to this first-to-market solution, which helps broaden financing options for SMEs and support business resilience. CIMB BizGrow : A collateral-free working capital loan supporting short-term operational cash flow needs such as rent, payroll, and utility bills, with preferential rates [1] for Frasers Property's retail tenants.

: A collateral-free working capital loan supporting short-term operational cash flow needs such as rent, payroll, and utility bills, with preferential rates for Frasers Property's retail tenants. Exclusive transaction benefits: Zero fees for payment terminals and account setup, plus unlimited free PayNow, FAST and GIRO transactions, exclusively for participating Frasers Property's retail tenants.

Together, these solutions empower tenants to streamline operations, manage liquidity more effectively and reinvest in growth, replacing fragmented service models with a seamless, unified approach.

Fostering stronger communities through Silver Social Spaces

Beyond supporting Singapore's retail ecosystem, CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property are uplifting communities through "Silver Social Spaces"—an ongoing initiative that promotes inclusion and active ageing by engaging seniors through meaningful activities at Frasers Property's malls.

This Christmas, the organisations will hold a series of festive events, held in collaboration with Lion Befrienders, a social service agency dedicated to supporting seniors through holistic care and community engagement. Supported by staff volunteerism and CIMB Singapore's sponsorship, the initiative reinforces both organisations' commitment to fostering social connection, well-being, and a more inclusive society.

Shaping a future-ready retail ecosystem with purpose and social impact

"SMEs are the heartbeat of Singapore's economy, and supporting their growth is vital to driving innovation and resilience. Through this partnership with Frasers Property, we are using real insights from retail spending to design smarter, more flexible solutions that evolve with our clients. This enables us to offer exclusive preferential benefits to Frasers Property's retail tenants, many of which are SMEs. This collaboration reflects CIMB Singapore's commitment to go beyond banking to empower businesses, strengthen communities, and drive sustainable growth," said Mr Benjamin Tan, Head of Commercial and Transaction Banking, CIMB Singapore.

"At Frasers Property, we are committed to cultivating a vibrant retail ecosystem that supports the long-term success of our tenants. As Singapore's largest suburban mall owner with a network of over 2,000 tenants, our partnership with CIMB Singapore will deliver greater value to SMEs through tailored financial solutions. Beyond enhancing business resilience, we will also be working together to create positive change through community investment and placemaking initiatives," said Mr Adrian Tan, Managing Director, Retail, Frasers Property Singapore.

"Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. With liquidity, it enables us to operate confidently and seize growth opportunities when they arise. By leveraging CIMB Singapore's financial solutions, such as the CIMB SME Account, we can achieve cost savings. This will allow us to reinvest in our business, explore new initiatives, and stay agile in the face of everyday challenges," said Ms Saelee Pornjit, Owner of Golden Banana.

"Operating an F&B business means constantly balancing inventory, staffing, and seasonal fluctuations. CIMB Singapore's flexible financial tools allow us to respond quickly to unexpected expenses and shifts in demand. FlexiPay, for example, gives us the breathing room to align repayments with actual sales. It's practical, adaptable, and built for the realities of retail. With this flexibility, we can also plan for expansion more confidently for the future," said Mr S Narresh Babu, Owner of Rollney Singapore.

This partnership marks a step forward in building a stronger, more resilient suburban retail ecosystem. By working together, CIMB Singapore and Frasers Property are expanding SMEs' access to financial support, fostering growth and reinforcing a shared commitment to vibrant, connected communities.

ANNEX

By linking their payment solutions to their CIMB account, Frasers Property's retail tenants will enjoy savings of up to S$7,360 in the first year, and up to S$6,360 annually from the second year onwards.

Total first-year savings of up to S$7,360, comprising: Waived setup fees of S$1,360 for payment solutions and terminal rental charges (monthly and yearly), and Annual savings of up to S$6,000 through preferential merchant discount rates

Permanent waiver of monthly account fee for their CIMB SME Account [2] throughout the duration of their lease No initial deposit or minimum balance required, and Unlimited free Paynow/FAST/GIRO transactions.

throughout the duration of their lease

Description Charges (Non-CIMB settlement account) Charges (CIMB settlement account) Account Setup S$1,000 Waived Monthly Fee S$20 Waived Yearly Fee S$120 Waived Refund Fee S$1 S$1 Charge Back fee S$10 S$10 Deposit (Refundable) S$250/Terminal S$250/Terminal Merchant Discount Rate

(MDR) As charged Additional discount of 0.05%

(Capped at S$500 each month)

The table above is for illustration purposes only.

Frasers Property's retailers at its 12 malls, such as Waterway Point, Causeway Point, Northpoint City, Tampines 1 and Tiong Bahru Plaza, will stand to benefit from the exclusive financial solutions by CIMB Singapore.

Terms and Conditions apply.

[1] All loans are subjected to CIMB Singapore's approval.

[2] Enjoy S$0 fees on CIMB SME Account for as long as they remain a Frasers Property tenant.

