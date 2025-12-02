CIMB Singapore Clinches 12 Prestigious Awards in 2025: Cementing Leadership in Innovation, Customer-Centricity and Workplace Excellence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore concludes 2025 on a high note with 12 distinguished awards, underscoring its leadership in innovative banking, customer-first solutions, and workplace excellence. These accolades reaffirm the bank's steadfast commitment to empowering businesses and customers, and to building stronger communities:

Asian Banking & Finance Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2025 Syndicated Loan of the Year – Singapore

Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2025 Strategic Partnership of the Year – Singapore

Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2025 Singapore International Green Financing Bank of the Year Singapore International Cash Management Bank of the Year

Community Chest Awards 2025 Volunteer Partner Award Charity Award (Silver)

FinanceAsia Awards 2025 Most Innovative Use of Technology, Banks – International

Great Place To Work Certified™ Apr 2025 to Apr 2026 Singapore

Influential Brands Top Employer in Singapore 2025 & 2026 Financial Services

The Digital Banker Digital CX Awards 2025 Outstanding Digital CX – Loans Highly Acclaimed: Outstanding Chatbot Customer Experience

The Straits Times Singapore's Best Customer Service Survey 2025/26 Consumer Banks



"At CIMB Singapore, we stay future-ready by focusing on things that never change – our customers' need for value, speed, seamlessness, and trust. That's why we are constantly innovating to empower them with banking that is simple, personal and secure," said Andrew Boey, Chief Financial Officer and Officer-in-Charge, CIMB Singapore. "Our success is driven by our dedicated employees who put customers first every day and strive to make a difference to the community where we live in. We have come full circle by investing in our people and creating an environment where they can thrive and grow."

CIMB Singapore Achieves Record Growth Through Customer-First Innovation

CIMB Singapore's strategy of integrating innovation with customer care has borne fruit, reaffirming that its approach is on the right track. From 2020 to 2024, the bank's consumer customer base grew 2.1 times, while its commercial client base expanded 2.6 times. In 2024, CIMB Singapore achieved record-breaking results, achieving a 39% year-on-year increase in profit before tax and a return on equity of 19.9%.

CIMB Singapore is committed to making a lasting impact in the market and staying for the long run. Building on its strong growth momentum, the bank will continue to play to its strengths as an ASEAN challenger bank while investing in AI, technology, and its people to drive innovation and service excellence.

Beyond business performance, CIMB Singapore seeks to continue contributing to the society by giving customers what matters most: simpler banking, better value, and faster, more convenient access to financial solutions.

For more information about CIMB Singapore, visit https://www.cimb.com.sg.

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM75.2 billion as at 31 March 2025. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 592 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 March 2025. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 92.5% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.8% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB's Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services ("GSSIPS") framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.

SOURCE CIMB Singapore