CIMB Singapore Recognised as a Top Employer and "Career Builder" in Inaugural Singapore Opportunity Index

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore has been recognised as one of the top 300 employers in Singapore and honoured as a "Career Builder" in the inaugural Singapore Opportunity Index (SOI) published by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The SOI evaluated nearly 1,500 of Singapore's largest organisations across five key dimensions: pay, progression, gender parity, retention, and hiring practices. Only the top 20% of organisations were named to the prestigious Top 300 list, underscoring their leadership in advancing talent and career development in Singapore. In addition, the index recognises "Career Builders" who exemplify best practices by creating internal mobility and development opportunities for their employees.

"This achievement reflects the culture we've built together, where opportunity isn't just a promise but a daily practice. Beyond the recognition that this award provides, it is a validation that our commitment and investments in our people initiatives to support talent development and foster a workplace where people can do their best work have resulted in measurable impact," said Andrew Boey, Chief Financial Officer and Officer-in-Charge, CIMB Singapore. "The SOI tracks real career trajectories, showing how we open doors through inclusive hiring, enable advancement and progression, as well as sustain careers through meaningful retention."

Aside from developing its people, as part of its commitment to caring for employees, CIMB Singapore has introduced a range of wellness initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing over the recent years. This includes annual health checks and vaccinations, flexible wellness wallet, as well as various employee engagement efforts such as festive lunch celebrations to cultivate stronger bonds and camaraderie amongst its employees.

In addition, CIMB Singapore also introduced an internal Generative AI bot for employees that simplifies everyday work and boost productivity, and equips staff with AI, data, and analytics training to futureproof employees and the organisation.

Reflecting these efforts, CIMB Singapore was also named the Top Employer in Singapore 2025 & 2026 by Influential Brands and earned the Great Place to Work® certification in 2025 for the second consecutive year based on feedback from its employees, showcasing the bank's dedication to nurturing a workplace where innovation and excellence truly flourish.

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM75.2 billion as at 31 March 2025. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 592 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 March 2025. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 92.5% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.8% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB's Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services ("GSSIPS") framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.

SOURCE CIMB Singapore