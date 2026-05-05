InsureXpo® by CIMB 2026: The Money Gym™ Edition Empowers Singapore Residents to Build Financial Strength and be Future Ready

Returning for its third edition, InsureXpo® 2026 unites the entire insurance ecosystem under one roof to help individuals get financially fit and take charge of their financial independence.

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore is proud to announce the return of InsureXpo® 2026, taking place on 23 May 2026 (Saturday) at Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 405 & 406. This year's theme, Money Gym™, reimagines financial literacy as a training ground, empowering attendees to build financial strength and sharpen their skills in financial protection through a comprehensive, power-packed program.

Bringing together the entire insurance ecosystem - insurers, policymakers, academics, and industry experts - InsureXpo® 2026 offers a unique platform for knowledge-sharing and community engagement under one roof.

A Fun-Filled Way to Learn About Money

InsureXpo® 2026 offers a pressure-free, no hard-sell environment where attendees can explore financial protection and long-term planning through:

The Money Gym ™ Arena: Themed stations, interactive games, and activities hosted by CIMB Singapore's partners.





Themed stations, interactive games, and activities hosted by CIMB Singapore's partners. Main Hall Sessions: Keynotes and panel discussions with leading voices in insurance, investment, and financial literacy.





Keynotes and panel discussions with leading voices in insurance, investment, and financial literacy. Breakout Rooms: Smaller, focused workshops tailored to different life stages and priorities.

Attendees can also score a limited-edition goodie bag* on entry and win lucky draw prizes worth up to S$10,000^, including Gold Bar.

"Building on the success of our past editions, this year's InsureXpo® by CIMB has an exciting line-up of industry leaders and experts across private and public sectors, as well as personal finance content creators. We want to provide a comprehensive and convenient platform for the public to equip themselves with knowledge to make informed decisions about their financial future. By uniting diverse voices under one roof, we aim to help Singapore residents gain clarity and confidence on their financial independence journey," said Merlyn Tsai, Head of Consumer Banking and Digital at CIMB Singapore and Regional Head of Digital Strategy.

Adding to this, Helen Shen, Group Head of Products at Singlife, emphasised the need to spot potential insurance gaps early. "Many assume they are protected until a crisis proves otherwise and by then, it is usually too late to take action. At InsureXpo® 2026, we hope to help attendees discover possible blind spots and ensure that their insurance coverage evolves with their life stages and priorities, so that protection truly works when it matters most."

Build Financial Strength with Expert Insights

Some highlights at InsureXpo® 2026 include:

The latest survey results on Singapore residents' perceptions and behaviours towards financial planning , presented by Professor Sharon Ng , Deputy Dean, Nanyang Business School, and Raymond Tan , Head of Wealth Management and Deposits, CIMB Singapore.





, presented by , Deputy Dean, Nanyang Business School, and , Head of Wealth Management and Deposits, CIMB Singapore. Blind spots in insurance coverage by Helen Shen , Group Head of Products at Singlife, uncovering overlooked exclusions, overlapping plans, and missed essentials.





by , Group Head of Products at Singlife, uncovering overlooked exclusions, overlapping plans, and missed essentials. Practical personal finance strategies from thought influencers such as Dawn Cher (SG Budget Babe), Gerald Wong (Beansprout), He Ruiming & Goh Wei Choon (The Woke Salaryman), Loo Cheng Chuan (1M65 Movement), and Timothy Ho (DollarsAndSense).





from thought influencers such as (SG Budget Babe), (Beansprout), (The Woke Salaryman), (1M65 Movement), and (DollarsAndSense). Striking the right balance between adequate protection and affordability of insurance by Chan Wai Kit , Executive Director, Life Insurance Association.





by , Executive Director, Life Insurance Association. Retirement Readiness by Ong Woei Jiin , Director, Retirement Savings Department, CPF Board, covering income sustainability, healthcare needs, and lifestyle expectations.





by , Director, Retirement Savings Department, CPF Board, covering income sustainability, healthcare needs, and lifestyle expectations. Feng Shui insights for a balanced and prosperous Year by Master Mark Tan, CEO, Way Fengshui Group, offering practical insights into how the year's energy may influence career, wealth, and well-being.

…and many more distinguished speakers across finance, insurance, and public education.

For more information and to register for InsureXpo® 2026, visit cimb.sg/insurexpo2026.

Each ticket is priced at S$20. From now till 23 May 2026, enjoy savings from 50%^ off with promo code: YES50

*While stocks last. ^Terms & Conditions governing the CIMB InsureXpo® 2026 apply. Visit cimb.sg/insurexpo2026 for the full Terms & Conditions.

About CIMB

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM89.0 billion as at 31 December 2025. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present across ASEAN in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines. Singapore is one of its key markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving clients across consumer, commercial, wholesale and transaction banking products and services.

Beyond ASEAN, the Group has market presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong and UK. CIMB has one of the most extensive retail branch networks in ASEAN with 576 branches and over 33,000 employees as at 31 December 2025. CIMB's investment banking arm is one of the largest Asia Pacific-based investment banks, which together with its award-winning treasury & markets and corporate banking units comprise the Group's leading wholesale banking franchise. CIMB is also the 91.45% shareholder of Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, and 94.83% shareholder of CIMB Thai in Thailand.

Sustainability is a core pillar of CIMB's Forward30 strategy and 2030 roadmap. The Group is guided by its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services ("GSSIPS") framework, an internal taxonomy designed to deliver impactful sustainable finance. Since launching its sustainable finance framework in 2021, CIMB has progressively raised its ambitions, increasing its initial RM30 billion target to RM100 billion for 2021–2024. The Group now targets RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to enabling a lower-carbon and more inclusive economy across the region.

SOURCE CIMB Singapore