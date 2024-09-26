CIMB Singapore wins multiple regional recognitions at the Asian Banking & Finance Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMB Singapore has once again been recognised for its excellence in the corporate and investment banking segments.

Announced in July 2024 by Asian Banking & Finance (ABF), CIMB Singapore was awarded:

(a) Corporate Client Initiative of the Year - Singapore

In recognition of the Bank's exceptional service, strong relationship and unwavering support for Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust as it continues to make significant progress towards its environmental ambitions and maintains its support for Indonesia in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

(b) Syndicated Loan of the Year - Singapore

In recognition of the successful completion of Singapore's first ever syndicated social loan for First Real Estate Investment Trust.

Foo Tsiang Wei, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at CIMB Singapore said that the awards are a testament to CIMB Singapore's commitment in maximising positive impact through sustainable finance.

"This is also in line with our Forward23+ strategy to build a high performing sustainable organisation that helps to advance customers and society. We will continue to put customers at the heart of what we do, helping them to achieve their goals as we pursue our ambition to be the leading focused ASEAN bank."

CIMB Singapore also bagged the Strategic Partnership of the Year – Singapore at the ABF Retail Banking Awards 2024 and Singapore International Cash Management Bank of the Year at the ABF Wholesale Banking Awards 2024.

Last year, CIMB Singapore also clinched both Syndicated Loan of the Year - Singapore and Innovative Deal of the Year – Singapore at the ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023.

Asian Banking & Finance is the industry magazine serving Asia's dynamic financial services industry and an essential resource for C-level executives across retail and wholesale banks in Asia.

The ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards honours outstanding performance, innovation and excellence in the corporate and investment banking industry in Asia. The Awards will crown banks and financial institutions who have demonstrated exceptional performance and have made significant contributions to the industry.

About CIMB Bank

CIMB is one of ASEAN's leading banking groups and Malaysia's second largest financial services provider, by assets. Listed on Bursa Malaysia via CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, it had a market capitalisation of approximately RM62.4 billion as of 31 December 2023. It offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present in eight ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines). Located in ASEAN's global financial gateway, Singapore is one of our most important markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving over 500,000 customers with retail, commercial and wholesale banking products and solutions.

