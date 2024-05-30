CIMC Vehicles's H Share Buy-back Offer Closed

H Shares to Delist at 4 pm on 3 June

HONG KONG, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Vehicles" or the "Company", Stock code: 1839.HK/301039.SZ) announced that its H Share Buy-back Offer was closed at 4:00 pm (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 30 May 2024/today. The Company has not further extended the H Share Buy-back Offer.

As at 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 30 May 2024/today, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the H Share Buy-back Offer, valid acceptances of the H Share Buy-back Offer had been received in respect of 143,475,580 H Shares (representing approximately 25.443% of all the issued H Shares and approximately 7.111% of the total issued share capital of the Company), including 142,035,080 H Shares held by the Independent H Shareholders (representing approximately 97.760% of all the H Shares held by the Independent H Shareholders, approximately 25.187% of all the issued H Shares and 7.040% of the total issued share capital of the Company).

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has approved the withdrawal of listing of the H Shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Rule 6.15 of the Listing Rules. The listing of the H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be withdrawn with effect from 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 3 June 2024. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to maintain the listing status of its A shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

About CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Vehicles", Stock code: 301039.SZ/01839.HK) is the world's leading "A+H" sophisticated manufacturer of semi-trailers and specialty vehicles. It is a pioneer in the high-quality development of road transport equipment in China, and an explorer and innovator in new energy specialty vehicles in China. According to the 2023 Global OEM Ranking List published by Global Trailer, CIMC Vehicles ranked first among semi-trailer manufacturers in the world, for the eleventh year in a row.

Each business or group of the Company continues to upgrade and iterate. The Company now operates "Star-Chained Light Tower Pioneer Group", "North American Business", "European Business", "Champion Tanker Business Group" and "Dump Truck and Heavy Cargo Truck Business", covering four major markets in the world, more than 40 countries and regions, and had 21 "Light Tower" Plants at home and abroad.

