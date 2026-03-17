CIQ Solves Vendor Lock-In Challenges for LG Uplus With Long-Term Support for Rocky Linux

Facing escalating licensing fees for its Enterprise Linux stack, the company chose CIQ to manage migration to and stable, long-term support for Rocky Linux from CIQ.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and a leader in high-performance software infrastructure, has been selected by LG Uplus in South Korea to provide Rocky Linux from CIQ (RLC) with long-term support. Rocky Linux from CIQ is the company's supported distribution of Rocky Linux.

Facing license renewal subscription price hikes on their Enterprise Linux instances that have risen as much as 3x in the past three years, LG Uplus chose CIQ to help it solve long-term challenges with vendor lock-in and cost escalation.

LG Uplus is a major South Korean telecommunications company, part of the LG Corporation, providing mobile connectivity, high-speed internet, IPTV and other digital services including smart home solutions, data centers and enterprise IT services across mobile, home and corporate sectors in Korea.

"Rocky Linux from CIQ has emerged as the standard for supported Rocky Linux distributions," said Ally Cho, regional director and country manager at CIQ. "At the same time, Rocky Linux has grown to become the most actively adopted Enterprise Linux offering, according to EPEL data (1). We are honored by the trust LG Uplus has placed in CIQ, and we look forward to showing them how Rocky Linux with support from CIQ can bring cost stability and innovation to its infrastructure stacks."

"Having visibility into our infrastructure costs is critical to our business," said Sehoon Ahn, chief architect at LG Uplus. "By selecting Rocky Linux from CIQ and the CIQ engineering team to provide long-term support, our goal is to gain greater certainty into costs while benefitting from the support and innovation that the CIQ team offers."

Open source Rocky Linux

Since its launch more than four years ago, Rocky Linux has become the trusted open source option for businesses seeking a rock-solid, Enterprise Linux distribution. CIQ is the founding services and support sponsor of the Rocky Linux project and with Rocky Linux from CIQ the company offers secure delivery, reliability and support so customers have the assurances they need to support both dev/test and production workloads. Read more on Rocky Linux from CIQ at:

About CIQ

CIQ delivers secure and performant software infrastructure for the demands of all modern workloads, from the most mundane to the most extreme HPC and AI jobs. We believe infrastructure should drive the future of your business and that both the operating system of a single machine and the orchestration layer to manage a cluster of machines and even hybrid environments needs to be optimized for your requirements. We are an open source company who has started and/or contributed to critical infrastructure projects such as Rocky Linux, Warewulf, Fuzzball, Ascender and Apptainer. For more information, visit ciq.com.

1 Read more about Rocky Linux and EPEL data here: https://ciq.com/blog/why-fedora-epel-statistics-might-be-the-best-indicator-of-enterprise-linux-adoption/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey.co for CIQ

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832135/CIQ_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CIQ