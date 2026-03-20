Circles and Huawei Sign Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Native Digital Telecom Solutions Globally

SINGAPORE and SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, a global digital telecom software company, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to explore the joint delivery of AI-native, next-generation digital telecom solutions for operators worldwide.

The collaboration aims to combine Huawei's robust network and cloud capabilities with Circles' digital BSS vertical SaaS platform to enable telecom operators to accelerate digital transformation, unlock real-time monetization opportunities, and deploy intelligent, AI-driven services at scale.

Setting the Foundation for AI-Native Telecom Innovation

Under the agreement, the parties will explore strategic integration across key telecom domains including charging, policy control, cloud infrastructure, and intelligent automation.

As part of this collaboration, Circles and Huawei will assess potential integration between Huawei's policy and charging capabilities and Circles' digital BSS SaaS platform. This includes enabling:

Real-time monetization through advanced charging and policy orchestration



through advanced charging and policy orchestration AI-driven policy optimization to dynamically manage network resources and service quality



to dynamically manage network resources and service quality Intelligent customer lifecycle management powered by data-driven automation and personalization

By combining network intelligence with digital customer engagement and monetization capabilities, the integrated solution aims to help operators launch innovative services faster, optimize revenue streams, and enhance customer experiences in increasingly competitive markets.

"Telecom operators are at an inflection point where AI is no longer optional - it is foundational," said Sanjay Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer at Circles. "Together with Huawei, we're combining network expertise and our AI-native digital BSS to help operators accelerate monetization and deploy intelligent services at scale."

Alex Kang, Huawei Cloud Ecosystem President, expressed appreciation for Circles' decision to work with Huawei and highlighted Huawei Cloud's extensive experience in the telecom industry. "Huawei Cloud has been deeply engaged in supporting telecom operators' digital transformation worldwide. We look forward to working with Circles to develop joint solutions and bring Circles' products onto the Huawei Cloud Marketplace. Through joint marketing and market expansion, we aim to create greater value for operators and achieve a true one-plus-one greater-than-two collaboration."

Scalable, Sovereign-Ready Deployments

The parties will also explore deploying Circles' SaaS platform on Huawei Cloud environments. This approach is designed to support scalable, secure, and sovereign-ready AI workloads, enabling telecom operators to meet regulatory, data residency, and performance requirements across diverse markets.

Leveraging Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Circles' AI-native digital stack, both parties aim to work together toward an integrated end-to-end, network-to-digital architecture that supports rapid service innovation, automation at scale, and operational efficiency.

Exploring Joint Go-to-Market Opportunities

In addition to technology collaboration, Circles and Huawei may explore joint go-to-market initiatives to position an integrated network-to-digital stack solution for telecom operators globally. This includes jointly engaging operators seeking to modernize legacy systems, deploy AI-enabled capabilities, and transition toward fully digital, software-driven operating models.

This strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing intelligent telecom infrastructure and accelerating the industry's evolution toward AI-native operations.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

To learn more about how Circles enables digital transformation for leading telcos worldwide, visit circles.co.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring Cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Indonesia