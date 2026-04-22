Citi Enhances Citigold Private Client Experience with Education Planning Partnerships

New alliances with Crimson Education and Onwards Education Consultancy reflect a growing demand among affluent families to invest in their children's academic futures

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi is partnering with leading education consultancies, Crimson Education and Onwards Education Consultancy, to provide Citigold Private Client customers with access to international education planning services for entry to international schools and top-tier universities.

The partnerships started on March 4, 2026 and will run till December 31, 2027 and are the first in a series of enhanced value propositions in 2026 that will see Citi broaden its benefits for clients to include lifestyle and wellness services alongside its core wealth proposition. The move reflects a growing priority among high-net-worth families, who are increasingly looking to their wealth managers not just for financial guidance but for more holistic considerations – from personal wellbeing to securing the right academic path for their next generation.

Through these alliances, clients will have access to expert consultants who can guide families through the complexities of international education planning, including identifying the right schools and programmes and navigating the competitive and complex university admissions processes at some of the world's leading institutions.

Mr Gourab Kundu, Head of Digital Growth and Wealth Continuum for Asia South at Citi Wealth, said: "Planning for a child's education is one of the most significant and profound investments parents make. Our commitment to our clients is to journey alongside them, enabling them to achieve their diverse aspirations that extend far beyond financial investments. We are thus delighted to empower our Citigold Private Clients with access to leading experts, ensuring a meticulously planned and holistic educational journey for their children."

Crimson Education

Crimson Education is a global university admissions consultancy supporting students in gaining admission to top universities across the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

Crimson delivers a personalised, team-based mentoring model, pairing each student with a dedicated team of advisers to support every stage of the admissions process, from strategy and profile building to essays and interviews.

Selected Citigold Private Clients will enjoy a complimentary one-hour consultation, and special discounts on full Crimson university admissions consulting programmes.

Onwards Education Consultancy

Onwards Education Consultancy offers a personalised profile assessment and high-quality academic guidance for international students transitioning to study in Singapore, including expert admissions support and tuition services.

Citigold Private Clients will receive a complimentary one-hour consultation, and special discounts on all academic programmes with Onwards Education Consultancy.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

SOURCE Citi