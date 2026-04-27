Citi Singapore receives dual award recognition from FinanceAsia and Forbes

Citi named Best International Bank and Best International Investment Bank in Singapore by FinanceAsia for the second year in a row

Citi ranked as #1 in Singapore among Forbes World's Best Banks 2026

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi Singapore today announced that it was conferred awards by both FinanceAsia and Forbes, underscoring its leading position in the financial industry.

The bank won multiple accolades from FinanceAsia, including 'Best International Bank' and 'Best International Investment Bank' in Singapore for the second year running. It was also ranked first in Singapore amongst Forbes World's Best Banks 2026.

FinanceAsia Awards 2026

FinanceAsia, a leading Hong Kong-based financial publication reporting on Asia Pacific's financial and capital markets, recognized Citi's strong financial performance, as well as its commitment to client service and innovation across various segments of its institutional and wealth management businesses in Singapore.

Besides the 'Best International Bank' and 'Best International Investment Bank' awards, Citi also won 'Best International ECM House' and 'Best International M&A House' in Singapore.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these significant recognitions from FinanceAsia and Forbes," said Lee Lung Nien, Citi Country Officer for Singapore. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional value and service to our clients. Singapore remains a critical hub for Citi, and these accolades reinforce our strategy and commitment to driving growth and innovation in this market."

Forbes World's Best Banks 2026

Citi's #1 ranking in Singapore in the prestigious Forbes World's Best Banks 2026 list is based on a comprehensive survey conducted by Forbes and Statista. Over 50,000 consumers from 34 countries were engaged for this survey in 17 different languages.

Survey participants evaluated banks where they currently have a checking or savings account (within the last three years), or that they knew through family or friends. They shared how satisfied they were with each bank and whether they would recommend it to others, then rated each on trustworthiness, terms and conditions, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

Yeo Wenxian, Head of Wealth for Asia South, said "We are honored to be recognized by FinanceAsia and Forbes. The accolades are a powerful affirmation of the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering commitment of our teams. The awards fuel our determination to keep raising the bar, serving with excellence, and delivering wealth management experiences centered on our clients' needs."

These awards reflect Citi Singapore's robust performance, strategic initiatives, and client-centric approach, solidifying its reputation as a pre-eminent financial partner in the region.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

SOURCE Citi