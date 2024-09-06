City of Riyadh Gears Up to Unveil the Future of Healthcare: Global Health Exhibition

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host Global Health Exhibition ( 21-23 October 2024 ), a major international event at a venue double the size with over 100,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibiting companies and brands to join in Malham, Riyadh

Event will host 500+ expert speakers across multiple healthcare disciplines showcasing frontier-pushing medical advancements alongside over 100 hours of accredited CME opportunities for medical professionals

The Exhibition's Digital Health focus will provide attendees with first looks at radically evolved artificial intelligence (AI) solutions being introduced to healthcare services, designed to transform the global medicine landscape

The 7th Edition of the Global Health Exhibition is poised to become one of the world's top three most-attended healthcare forums

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the Global Health Exhibition today announced the opening of registration for the October event in Malham, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The exhibition has more than doubled in size, providing attendees with access to world-renowned healthcare and medical experts who will discuss boundary-pushing trends in AI and digital technology set to transform the global healthcare landscape for the next decade.

Global Health Exhibition, which takes place from Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 October 2024, will present the broadest range of issues and topics across the world of healthcare innovation and transformation of any global healthcare event, presenting international attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most frontier-pushing healthcare industry creators in the world today. The event will also feature over 100 hours of continuing medical education (CME) content for attendees across 12 educational tracks – a threefold increase in CME provision from the previous 2023 Exhibition.

Comprised of four specific conferences under the same roof, Global Health Exhibition will deliver:

A Leader's Summit which brings together the biggest names in healthcare research, policy, technology innovation and patient care to set the agenda for the next evolution in healthcare delivery

A Medical Excellence Forum designed to deliver unique insights to attendees on future trends in clinical laboratory and diagnostics, personalized medicine and achieving excellence in the future workforce

A new Digital Health Forum that will explore the transformative potential of AI, advanced analytics and information technology to assist healthcare providers in generating the best possible patient outcomes

An Investor Forum which places the spotlight on Saudi Arabia as an emerging global hub for healthcare investment, technology development and a wide array of investment opportunities within the Kingdom

Keynote speakers expected at the Exhibition include world-leading healthcare AI expert Dr José Pedro Almeida, Advisory Member of Intelligence Ventures, and former European Space Agency emergency medicine specialist Dr Beth Healey.

"Healthcare is a key national strategic priority as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative. The country is pushing to localize healthcare and increase privatization from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, in line with the Kingdom's ambitious Healthcare Sector Transformation Program," said His Excellency Fahad bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Through substantial Government investment and growth in the market, opportunities have opened up across vocational training, biotech, medical technologies and medical services to modernize and enhance the country's healthcare infrastructure. The Global Health Exhibition is a key part of this, bringing together the latest in healthcare innovation across the globe, and is expected to be the third most attended healthcare forum in the world."

The Global Health Exhibition will offer a critical platform for global healthcare leaders, innovators, practitioners and stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest medical advancements and cutting-edge technologies. The event presents a unique opportunity for diverse collaboration to adapt best practices and explore innovative solutions for tackling disease prevention, encouraging accessibility to the best health services, and championing radical technology-driven innovation, all with the overall aim of accelerating transformation within global healthcare and driving improved outcomes for patients.

"Global Health Exhibition in Saudi Arabia is establishing itself as one of the genuine 'must-attend' events in the global healthcare environment," said Mike Champion, Chief Executive Officer, Tahaluf, the event's organiser.

"Beyond the unique opportunities for medical professionals on-site, one of the most exciting elements of the event is bringing investors to a huge array of Saudi Arabian and international healthcare companies who are pioneering breakthrough medical technology. The Exhibition has become a central hub for deal-making and investing, and we are excited to build on the wealth of memorandums of understanding, deals and investments we saw at the 2023 event, as we grow the exhibition to become the largest of its kind in the world."

The rising demand for healthcare services in Saudi Arabia is fuelling a need for advanced medical and healthcare services, offering vast market potential for global companies. The country is focusing on adopting cutting-edge technologies such as a strategic hub for reaching other emerging markets in the region, driven by significant investments into healthcare infrastructure.

Registration information for Global Health Exhibition 2024 can be found at the following link: Global Health Exhibition (globalhealthsaudi.com)

