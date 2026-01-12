TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game-Fi world welcomes a bold new contender as CJC Race officially launches worldwide, revolutionizing the blockchain gaming landscape with its immersive horse racing experience and dynamic Play-to-Earn economy.

CJC Race Launches Global Game-Fi Horse Racing Platform With Real USDT Rewards

Built on the Arbitrum blockchain, CJC Race blends strategic gameplay with real-world earning potential, offering players a chance to become digital stable owners, compete in high-stakes tournaments, and earn stablecoin rewards. With its motto "skills meet strategy, rewards meet reality" the game invites both newcomers and seasoned Game-Fi enthusiasts to dive into a new era of strategic Game-Fi horse racing ecosystem.

Strategic Racing Meets Real-World Value

At the heart of CJC Race, it is a competitive simulation where players collect NFT Horses, Jockeys, and Items to build their ultimate racing teams. Success hinges on tactical decisions—matching horses to track types and distances, optimizing team synergy, and mastering diverse formats like:

Champion Stakes: Monthly prize pool starting at 30,000 USDT, exclusive to Tycoon Club members.

League Challenges: Distance-based races with 18,000 USDT in seasonal rewards. (Opens when the number of members reaches 511.)

Grand Master Cups: Open tournaments with payouts up to 150x the entry fee.

PvP Battles: 24/7 racing with customizable stakes and prize splits.

Farm: Passive income opportunities up to 15 USDT/month.

Day Spa: Additional profit opportunities by bidding for management rights to the Day Spa.

All in-game earnings can be exchanged for USDT, turning gameplay into stable and tangible financial returns.

Tycoon Club: Where Ownership Meets Opportunity

CJC Race introduces the Tycoon Club, a groundbreaking economic model that rewards community growth. Every NFT mystery box purchase earns membership points, grants access to exclusive races and a share of the platform's expanding prize pool. As the member base grows, so do the rewards—automatically distributed in USDT to loyal members.

"Our ecosystem is designed to reward strategic play, community participation, and long-term commitment," said a CJC Race spokesperson. "As our racing community expands, the ecosystem's value grows, and our earliest, most loyal supporters deserve to share in that success. We're committed to creating a sustainable Game-Fi platform where players control their racing experience and earn consistent income—bringing the Play-to-Earn vision to life. This is Game-Fi done right."

Massive Prize Pools and Future Guild Wars

To celebrate its global launch, CJC Race will debut with an initial monthly prize pool at 60,000 USDT, scaling with player participation. Upcoming updates will introduce a Guild system, adding another 30,000 USDT in monthly rewards and fostering team-based competition.

Whether you're a crypto investor seeking stable returns or a gamer chasing glory, CJC Race offers a thrilling new frontier in Web3 gaming.

Join the Race Today

The Information may be changed without notice and is not guaranteed to be complete, correct, timely, current, or up to date. Like any printed materials, the Information may become out-of-date. CJC Race undertakes no obligation to update any Information on the Sites; provided, however, that CJC Race may update the Information at any time without notice in CJC Race's sole and absolute discretion. CJC Race reserves the right to make alterations or deletions to the Information at any time without notice. The information is provided for general purposes only. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. CJC Race accepts no responsibility for any actions taken based on this content or for any consequences resulting from its use.

All rights are reserved by CJC Race.

#CJCRace #ClimaxJockeyClub #GameFi #NFT #Play2Earn #Web3 #Arbitrum #CryptoGaming #BlockchainRacing #TycoonClub #p2e #nftcommunity #cryptocurrencies

SOURCE CJC Race