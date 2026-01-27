KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game-Fi world welcomes a bold new contender as CJC Race officially launches worldwide, redefining blockchain gaming through its immersive horse racing experience and dynamic Play-to-Earn (P2E) economy.

CJC Race Launches Globally: A New Era of NFT Horse Racing on Arbitrum with Real USDT Rewards

Built on the Arbitrum blockchain, CJC Race blends strategic gameplay with real-world earning potential. Players can become digital stable owners, collect NFT Horses, Jockeys, and Gear, and compete in multiple race formats for convertible USDT rewards. With its motto "Skills meet strategy, rewards meet reality," the game invites both newcomers and veteran Web3 gamers into a new era of strategic competition and financial empowerment.

A New Standard for Game-Fi Racing

Players can build their ultimate racing teams and optimize performance across diverse events:

Champion Stakes – Monthly prize pool starting at 30,000 USDT, exclusive to Tycoon Club members.

– Monthly prize pool starting at 30,000 USDT, exclusive to Tycoon Club members. League Challenges – Distance-based seasonal races with 18,000 USDT in rewards.

– Distance-based seasonal races with 18,000 USDT in rewards. Grand Master Cups – Open tournaments with up to 150× entry fee payouts.

– Open tournaments with up to 150× entry fee payouts. PvP Battles – 24/7 competitive matches with customizable stakes.

– 24/7 competitive matches with customizable stakes. Farm: Passive income opportunities up to 15 USDT/month.

Tycoon Club: Ownership Meets Opportunity

NFT buyers gain automatic Tycoon Club membership, unlocking exclusive tournaments and community-driven profit sharing. As the player base expands, rewards scale automatically in USDT distribution.

"Our ecosystem is built to reward skill, community, and loyalty," said a CJC Race spokesperson. "We aim to create a sustainable Game-Fi platform where players control their experience and share in real economic growth — true Play-to-Earn done right."

Massive Prize Pools and Future Guild Wars

To celebrate its global debut, CJC Race launches with an initial 60,000 USDT monthly prize pool, set to grow with participation. A Guild System update will soon add another 30,000 USDT in monthly rewards, fostering competitive alliances worldwide.

Whether you're a gamer seeking victory or an investor pursuing consistent returns, CJC Race offers a thrilling, skill-driven frontier in blockchain gaming.

Join the Race Today:

www.cjcrace.io | Tycoon Club | X | Discord

