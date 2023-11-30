CKGSB and Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Digital Technology Platform Sign Strategic Partnership MOU

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and the Digital Technology Platform for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries signed a memorandum of understanding on November 23, 2023, at CKGSB's Beijing campus to promote exchanges of talents, knowledge and best practices in digitalization and social innovation between entities among SCO countries through joint academic dialogues, seminars, forums, study trips and other win-win initiatives.

Key figures, including Xiang Bing, Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization of CKGSB, Li Haitao, Professor or Finance and Associate Dean of CKGSB, Grigory Logvinov, Deputy Secretary-General of SCO, and Tong Dan, CEO of the Digital Technology Platform for SCO Countries, witnessed the signing. Sergei Kanavsky, SCO's Executive Secretary of the SCO Business Council, also supported the event with a video speech.

In his speech, Dean Xiang emphasized his hope for this strategic partnership—combined with CKGSB's unique advantages—to cultivate a new generation of economic disruption, promote digital transformation and foster social innovation.

"China has been leveraging economic disruption to propel its growth since its reform and opening-up, which is invaluable for other countries," said Dean Xiang. Economic disruption, a concept Dean Xiang introduced in August 2019, is central to economic development and social advancement, and promoting upward social mobility. "One key force behind economic disruption is next-generation unicorn companies," explained Dean Xiang. "Since 2023, CKGSB has been building a global ecosystem for the next generation of unicorns, with an emphasis on global responsibility, social purpose and long-term perspective. We hope that CKGSB can share its experience with SCO countries."

Dean Xiang emphasized digital transformation as another important area on which the two parties may collaborate. "CKGSB faculty are uniquely positioned to interpret digital transformation across US, China and Asia," explained Dean Xiang. "We will work together with the Digital Technology Platform for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries, and other leading organizations, companies and schools, to pioneer a global learning platform for digital transformation."

Mr. Logvinov shared his vision and hopes during the ceremony. "SCO has identified developing and promoting advanced digital technology as some of its key tasks…I look forward to seeing concrete projects stem out of this collaboration framework and I am confident that this partnership will play a positive role in accelerating digital technology in SCO countries."

Read more: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/new/ckgsb-and-shanghai-cooperation-organizations-digital-technology-platform-sign-mou-on-driving-digital-economic-collaborations/

