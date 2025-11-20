Clarity Eye Centre Brings SILK™ Laser Eye Technology to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Eye Centre announced the arrival of Johnson & Johnson's next-generation SILK™ Laser Eye Technology, now available to patients in Hong Kong. The clinic is the first in the city to widely offer the ELITA™ Femtosecond Laser, the advanced system that powers SILK™ (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis), ushering in a new era of precision and gentle laser vision correction for myopia, with or without astigmatism.[1]

SILK™: A Revolutionary Leap in Refractive Surgery

(From left) Dr Ho Chun Ho, Jonathan, Dr Wong Yin Yee, Michelle, Dr Chu Chung Yin, Ben with the ELITA™ Femtosecond Laser

SILK™ represents a groundbreaking advancement in vision correction, combining ultra-fast, low-energy laser pulses with a minimally invasive technique to reshape the cornea with submicron-level precision. Utilising proprietary biconvex lens technology and high-density laser delivery, SILK™ delivers incisions as smooth as silk—hence its name—while significantly reducing discomfort and downtime.[1]

This innovative procedure corrects up to 1200 degrees of myopia and 600 degrees of astigmatism, offering exceptional visual outcomes with next-day recovery.[1],[2] By preserving corneal nerves and minimising tissue disruption, SILK™ accelerates healing and vision recovery.[1],[2]

Now available at Clarity Eye Centre in Hong Kong, SILK™ is setting a new standard in refractive surgery, providing individuals living with myopia with a gentle, precise, and patient-centred treatment option.

A Growing Need: Myopia in Hong Kong

Globally, over 2 billion people live with a refractive error – such as myopia and astigmatism – vision problems caused by an abnormal shape of the eye that leads to distorted or blurred vision.[3],[4] Myopia — also known as near-sightedness or short-sightedness — describes a condition where nearby objects appear clear, but distant ones become blurry.

In Hong Kong, myopia has reached epidemic levels. Current projections estimate that over 80% of the adult population will be affected by myopia within the next 30 years — significantly higher than the global average of 50%.[5],[6]

Clinically Proven, Globally Validated

Launched in 2023, the ELITA™ Femtosecond Laser System has received CE Mark approval and is currently available in select markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Patients reported rapid visual recovery — up to 90% achieve 20/20 vision or better by the next day.[2] The proprietary biconvex lenticule design used in SILK™ was designed to reduce corneal nerve damage and promote faster healing compared to traditional lenticule-based procedures.[2] At three months after surgery, 100% of patients were satisfied with the procedure.[2]

"SILK™ introduces a proprietary biconvex lenticule design that marks a meaningful advancement in laser vision correction. Through this innovative technology, we hope to enhance the overall patient experience, supporting faster recovery and improved visual outcomes." said Dr Jonathan Ho, Ophthalmologist, Clarity Eye Centre.

About Clarity Medical Group (1406)

Clarity Medical Group (Clarity Eye Centre) is a publicly listed ophthalmology specialty medical group in Hong Kong, dedicated to providing comprehensive ophthalmic specialty medical services. Our services include general ophthalmic consultations, cataract surgery, various vision correction services, dry eye treatment, paediatric ophthalmology, and myopia control. Our clinics, located in Mong Kok and Central, are equipped with over a hundred professional instruments. Our medical team, composed of experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists, pharmacists, and frontline healthcare staff, is committed to offering you professional ophthalmic consultations and treatment services.

References

