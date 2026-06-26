Clash of Titans: Aaron Kwok Witnesses Legendary Showdown as Hong Kong Horse Racing's Horse of the Year Title Remains Up for Grabs

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the curtain falls on another thrilling season, the Hong Kong racing community gears up for its most prestigious annual accolade: the Champions Awards. Serving as the ultimate tribute to the dedication of equine athletes and racing professionals alike, this year's ceremony carries extra significance as it takes place during the auspicious Year of the Horse.

To officially kick off the celebrations, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) hosted the Champions Awards Nomination Announcement Ceremony on Wednesday, June 24, at Happy Valley Racecourse. The highly anticipated event will unveil the shortlists across six major categories, setting the stage for a spectacular season finale. Adding star power to the occasion, HKJC's Year of the Horse Ambassador, Aaron Kwok, is in attendance to celebrate the nomination of the season's elite thoroughbreds.

A lifelong racing enthusiast and horse owner, Kwok has been deeply moved by the historic milestones achieved this season. Reflecting on the campaign, he described it as a truly defining chapter in local racing history. "This season is exceptionally meaningful. Not only are we celebrating the Year of the Horse, but we have also been privileged to witness a head-to-head clash between two world-class champions," Kwok shared.

The racing turf has indeed hosted an unprecedented "battle of the gods" this year. Two legendary thoroughbreds, Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior, have dominated the Group 1 circuit with flawless records, repeatedly shattering race records and sparking one of the most fiercely debated Horse of the Year races in recent memory. Confronted with the sheer brilliance of both contenders, Kwok admitted the choice is far from easy: "Given their flawless performances, picking the Horse of the Year this year is incredibly difficult."

Ka Ying Rising has emerged as a global powerhouse, claiming the title of the world's top-rated racehorse. Undefeated since February 2024, the sprint sensation has built a staggering 20-race winning streak. Beyond ruling the local scene, the horse made history by becoming the first Hong Kong-trained horse to win the Group 1 The Everest in Australia. With four track records broken and career earnings surpassing HK158 million, Ka Ying Rising's dominance is undeniable.

Meanwhile, Romantic Warrior has cemented its legacy with unparalleled achievements. The middle-distance marvel swept the Hong Kong Triple Crown this season, becoming only the third horse in history to do so. Romantic Warrior also achieved a perfect record in all local 2,000-meter Group 1 races this season. Its historic resume includes being the first horse to win the Queen Elizabeth II Cup four times and securing four consecutive Hong Kong Cup titles from 2022 to 2025. With career earnings reaching approximately HK288 million, it currently holds the record as the highest-earning racehorse in the world.

Racing fans have widely hailed this season as a mythical showdown between two generational talents. With the official nomination list now revealed, anticipation is at an all-time high as the racing community eagerly awaits the crowning of the ultimate champion.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is now running the "Vote for Your Favourites" public poll, inviting everyone to cast their votes for their favourite jockeys and champion racehorses. Voting closes at 11:59 PM on July 5. Don't miss out—vote now at:

https://campaigns.hkjc.com/racing-event-hub-season-finale/ch/mphj-nominees

Please download pictures from the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n1mjk0uxj7ccoys1pjvzz/AJNMHVc88u6XvFfCs3jwBHk?rlkey=u5np2xx52foo4n501heuwgowz&st=qzslshx7&e=1&dl=0

Racecourse entrants and those who bet must be aged 18 or above. Don't gamble your life away. The race schedule, draw, programme activities and promotional offers are subject to change or cancellation from time to time, and are governed by the relevant terms and conditions. The Hong Kong Jockey Club reserves the right of final decision without prior notice.

The information is for reference only and does not constitute any advice.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Founded in 1884, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class sports and entertainment organisation that acts continuously for the betterment of our society. The Club has a unique integrated business model, comprising racing and racecourse entertainment, a membership club, responsible sports wagering and lottery, and charities and community contribution. Through this model, the Club generates economic and social value for the community and supports the HKSAR Government in combatting illegal gambling. In 2024/25, the Club returned a total of HK$39.1 billion to the community. This included HK$30.1 billion to the HKSAR Government in duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$9.0 billion in approved charity donations. The Club is Hong Kong's largest single taxpayer and one of the city's major employers. Its Charities Trust is one of the world's leading charity donors. Please visit www.hkjc.com.

The Year of the Horse holds special significance for Hong Kong and the Club. With its elegance and power, the horse has become an enduring emblem of passion, dynamism and rapid progress – qualities that resonate deeply with Hong Kong's own "can-do" spirit. Horse racing is not only Hong Kong's favourite pastime, but a symbol of its prosperity and stability under One Country, Two Systems. Thanks to the success of Hong Kong horses on the international stage, it also brings pride to Hong Kong citizens and global recognition to our city. None of this would be possible without the horse.

With the theme "Riding High Together in the Year of the Horse", the Club's Year of the Horse campaign aims to honour the profound partnership between human and horse and to unite the community through thrilling races, international equestrian spectacles and a special series of cultural, sporting and family events. The year-long campaign is a community celebration, a tourist attraction and an opportunity to promote equine and community sports development. A major highlight is the launch of regular racing together with equine-themed sports, cultural and tourism events at Conghua Racecourse, Guangzhou, at the end of October. This will be a significant milestone in the Club's support for national equine industry development in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. For more information on the Year of the Horse campaign, please visit https://hkjc.com/YOTH.

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Wong (IPS) at [email protected].

SOURCE The Hong Kong Jockey Club