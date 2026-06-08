Classico Pokemon Collection: "Stay with Your Favorite Pokemon Everywhere"

TOKYO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classico, Inc., a Japanese medical apparel brand headquartered in Tokyo, launched the highly anticipated #ClassicoPokemonCollection across the Asian region, including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region and Thailand, on June 4. Following its immense popularity after the initial release in Japan and high demand from international customers, the collection is finally expanding its reach to healthcare professionals across Asia.

Image1: Pokemon Collection

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109100/202605299968/_prw_PI1fl_j0lA63u6.jpg

Product Lineup

R53 / R54 Pokemon Scrubs, Tops & Pants (Unisex)

There are four designs released for the scrubs -- Pikachu, the First Partner Pokemon from the Kanto Region (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle), Eevee and Snorlax. All of the designs feature fabric colors and embroidery inspired by the thematic Pokemon. These details are designed to provide a sense of comfort and approachability to patients during examinations and treatments.

Colors: Pikachu, First Partner Pokemon of Kanto Region (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle), Eevee, Snorlax

Sizes: XXS / XS / S / M / L / XL (Unisex)

Price: 139 SGD / 469 MYR / 5,690 PHP / 839 HKD / 3,690 THB / 3,490 TWD

Image2: Tops

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109100/202605299968/_prw_PI2fl_j6Qjt772.jpg

Image3: Pants

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109100/202605299968/_prw_PI3fl_0h9Mc0FQ.jpg

About Classico

Classico is a brand of stylish lab coats designed to boost the confidence of the people who wear them. Using sophisticated tailoring technology, the company strives to create lab coats that are both elegant and highly functional.

About Scrubs Canvas Club

"Scrubs as your canvas. Make it fun." The company believes in turning scrubs into a canvas to bring more joy to the workplace. This collection transforms the daily uniform of healthcare professionals into a medium for art, featuring collaborations that transcend boundaries -- incorporating artists, films, and music to inspire their professional wardrobe.

Official Website: https://classico-global.com/

SOURCE Classico, Inc.