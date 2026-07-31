CLASSYS Appoints Former Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Jun-oh Yoon as CEO to Lead Its Next Stage of Global Growth

Former Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics executive who led corporate growth strategy and major global M&A initiatives across the Corporate Strategy Office and DX Division

Brings extensive global leadership experience in business strategy, operations, and value creation across robotics (Rainbow Robotics), automotive electronics and audio (Harman), and data center cooling (FläktGroup)

To accelerate CLASSYS' global expansion and redefine the medical aesthetics industry through AI-powered next-generation products, technological innovation, and differentiated platform capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS (KOSDAQ: 214150), a leading global medical aesthetics platform company, announced on July 15 the appointment of Jun-oh Yoon, former Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking the official launch of the company's next phase of growth toward becoming a global leader in the medical aesthetics industry.

Jun-oh Yoon, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of CLASSYS. (Photo: CLASSYS)

Jun-oh Yoon joins CLASSYS as CEO with extensive leadership experience in developing growth strategies and future business initiatives at Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics, bringing deep expertise across technology, business, corporate strategy, and operations.

"CLASSYS has already established itself as a highly competitive global company with industry-leading products and a strong international foundation," said Jun-oh Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of CLASSYS. "I look forward to applying the growth strategies and innovation culture I developed at Samsung Electronics to accelerate our global expansion, while unifying our headquarters and international operations under a single operating model to enhance execution, strengthen our technological leadership, and deliver a differentiated customer experience as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Yoon added, "By combining CLASSYS' strengths in hardware, software, and clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we will deliver breakthrough products, services, and customer experiences that support our vision of becoming the world's leading medical aesthetics platform company by 2030."

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone as CLASSYS moves beyond its strong growth foundation into its next stage of global expansion. The company has built a highly profitable and resilient recurring revenue model driven by expanding global device installations and growing consumables utilization. With Jun-oh Yoon's unique combination of technical expertise, global strategic leadership, and operational excellence, CLASSYS is well positioned to unlock new growth opportunities, create long-term customer value, and further enhance shareholder value.

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SOURCE CLASSYS