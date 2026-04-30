Classys Emerges as a Global Leader in Medical Aesthetics Beyond K-Beauty, Highlighting 45% Growth, 50%+ Margins, and Recurring Revenue Model

– Operations in 80+ countries with over 45,000 installed platforms and 66% international revenue mix

– Consumables account for 46% of revenue, with more than 5.5 million HIFU procedures performed annually worldwide

– Accelerating growth through two strategic M&A transactions over the past two years

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classys Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150), a global medical aesthetics platform company, has released its latest Annual Report, outlining its global installed base and scalable business model.

The company operates in more than 80 countries and has built a cumulative installed base of over 45,000 systems, supported by a high-margin, consumables-driven revenue structure.

Largest Installed Base

The global medical aesthetics market continues to be driven by strong demand for injectable procedures led by companies such as Galderma. At the same time, energy-based devices (EBD) are gaining increasing attention as providers and patients seek solutions that support more natural-looking outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Classys has developed a differentiated portfolio of energy-based technologies, positioning the company to address evolving market demand.

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be a pivotal year for Classys, with strong earnings visibility. The company has provided revenue guidance of approximately KRW 490 billion, representing 45% year-over-year growth. This outlook reflects expanding direct operations in Japan and Brazil, increasing adoption across Europe and the United States, and continued growth of its monopolar RF platform, Everesse (Volnewmer).

Classys is also advancing its global go-to-market strategy by transitioning from a distributor-based model to direct operations in key markets. This shift is expected to enhance brand control, strengthen customer engagement, and support higher consumables penetration.

The company is progressing regulatory approval in China, which would complete its presence across the three largest global medical aesthetics markets: the United States, Europe, and China. Industry participants view this as a key inflection point for long-term growth.

To support its expansion, Classys has executed strategic M&A, including the acquisition of Ilooda to expand its product portfolio and a Brazilian distributor to strengthen its global distribution network.

Through this strategy, Classys has established a scalable platform business model that combines high growth (30%+ CAGR) and high profitability (50%+ operating margin), reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory through 2030.

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SOURCE Classys Inc.