CLEAR AND ORACLE RED BULL RACING TAKE ON 'HELMET HAIR' DURING FORMULA ONE SHANGHAI GRAND PRIX

Racing at speeds over 300 km/h, Formula One drivers endure some of the toughest physical conditions in sport. Inside the cockpit, temperatures can reach 60°C, while drivers can lose up to 3 L of fluid during a single race. With heart rates soaring and forces reaching 4–6G in corners, hours under a helmet create one of racing's most overlooked realities: helmet hair. Helmet hair moments have become a viral fan favourite across social media, even as drivers have acknowledged the heat, sweat, itch and distractions that come with it.

CLEAR is helping turn helmet hair from something people try to avoid into a symbol of performance under pressure. Engineered for extreme conditions, the new CLEAR Men Scalp MaxCharge Shampoo has been extreme-tested to fight 10x scalp problems such as dandruff, grease and weak roots, plus its 1.82s fast-action formula delivers 10x energised scalp defence with up to 72-hour freshness. By tackling scalp stressors at the root, CLEAR helps remove distractions for clarity and confidence both on and off track.

"At CLEAR, we engineer scalp care products for people who expect the very best from themselves every day," said Mohamed Elsharkawy, Unilever China's Hair Care Marketing Director and Global Vice President of CLEAR. "Our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing allows us to bring that innovation to life and connect with fans who share the same ambition to maximise their potential."

Throughout the Shanghai race weekend, the CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership came to life through a series of fan activations and appearances across the city and trackside.

CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Experience

From 13–17 March, in North Bund Bay (500 East Daming Road), fans stepped into a barbershop-inspired activation blending performance grooming with the world of Formula One racing. Visitors experienced the new CLEAR Men Scalp MaxCharge Shampoo and explored Oracle Red Bull Racing's newly designed RB22, all within a bold, spatial environment of immersive interactivity designed to recreate the pressure, precision, and unstoppable performance of CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing. More information:

RB22 Showcase – CLEAR brought Oracle Red Bull Racing's newly designed RB22 from London all the way to the Bund in Shanghai, displayed alongside authentic racing suits and helmets for fans to experience up close.

– CLEAR brought Oracle Red Bull Racing's newly designed RB22 from London all the way to the Bund in Shanghai, displayed alongside authentic racing suits and helmets for fans to experience up close. Skyline Projection – CLEAR illuminated the Shanghai skyline with a mixed-reality projection across Citi Group Tower, bringing the CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing collaboration to life in one of the city's most iconic locations.

– CLEAR illuminated the Shanghai skyline with a mixed-reality projection across Citi Group Tower, bringing the CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing collaboration to life in one of the city's most iconic locations. Interactive Racing Challenges – Visitors tested their skills through interactive challenges including an Oracle Red Bull Racing simulator and driver reaction tests inspired by the demands of Formula One racing.

– Visitors tested their skills through interactive challenges including an Oracle Red Bull Racing simulator and driver reaction tests inspired by the demands of Formula One racing. Performance Grooming Barbershop – A one-stop barbershop experience featured high-performance scalp treatments using CLEAR Men Scalp MaxCharge Shampoo, as well as styling and grooming by celebrity hairstylist Shangqiao Zhen.

From the intense demands of Formula One racing to the pressures of daily life, CLEAR believes that performance starts with a CLEAR™ HEAD, and when distractions are eliminated, every opportunity can be maximised. By bringing its scalp science into the world of elite motorsport, the brand is redefining helmet hair into a symbol of performance under pressure. CLEAR Men Scalp MaxCharge Shampoo is available at retailers and online.

ABOUT CLEAR:

CLEAR is the No.1 men's hair care shampoo globally and sold in 60+ markets around the world. Backed by over 50 years of dermatology-led scalp science and research with 30,000 consumers, CLEAR is recognized as a leading scalp expert brand helping people worldwide KEEP A CLEAR™ HEAD.

For more information about CLEAR, please visit www.clearhaircare.com.

ABOUT ORACLE RED BULL RACING:

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in professional motor racing and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

ABOUT UNILEVER:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

SOURCE CLEAR