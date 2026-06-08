Clear Robotics Lands $1.75M to Build the World's Largest Fleet of Zero-Emission Autonomous Ships

BANGALORE, MUMBAI and DELHI, India, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clear Robotics, a made in India maritime technology company, announced that it closed a $1.75 million USD Pre-Series A funding round to scale its commercially proven fleet of AI-enabled autonomous vessels globally.

Led by maritime-focused Shipsfocus Ventures, the round signals strong industry validation and includes significant follow-on investments from Katapult Ocean, SGInnovate, M7 Holdings MGS Ventures, and other strategic partners.

The company operates a fleet of 26 all-electric, AI-optimized unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that solve critical maritime infrastructure challenges. By utilizing AI for autonomous navigation and data analytics, Clear Robotics ensures high operational efficiency without manual intervention.

The capital injection will accelerate Clear Robotics' strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. Funds will drive the development of larger unmanned vessels, advance R&D for automated port surveying, and scale proprietary commercial retrofit technology, preparing for open-ocean operations.

Clear Robotics has a strong track record and reputation in this sector - winning the Pier71 Smart Port Challenge in 2024 and the Captain's Table in 2022. Over the past year, they have expanded to keystone markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines - where President Marcos recently launched their pilot vessels for a major waterfront inauguration.

"This funding is a critical catalyst, accelerating our path toward becoming a comprehensive solution for operations and creating the world's largest fleet of unmanned ships." said Sidhant Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Robotics.

"This new capital allows us to expand our engineering team, accelerate our R&D into automated port surveying, and build the next generation of larger vessel classes," said Utkarsh Goel, Co-Founder and CTO of Clear Robotics.

"Clear Robotics is building a reliable, scalable operating system for the essential middle of the maritime sector. Sidhant and his team prioritize practical deployment over lab demos, iterating in real-world conditions. Execution is their true moat, and we led this round because they are building the infrastructure for the next era of maritime work," said Chye Poh Chua, Managing Partner at Shipsfocus Ventures.

About CLEAR ROBOTICS

Founded in 2020 by Sidhant Gupta and Utkarsh Goel, Clear Robotics is a made in India maritime technology company pioneering integrated, all-electric unmanned vessel technology and autonomous retrofit solutions. They provide autonomous, zero-emission solutions for critical infrastructure needs—such as pollution recovery and marine surveillance, with advanced AI-driven surveying in development—to make autonomous shipping safe, sustainable, and commercially viable.

CONTACT:

Samyuktha Sriram

[email protected]

+852 5703 3106

SOURCE Clear Robotics