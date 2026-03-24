Climate tech platform Zevero raises $7 million as global demand for carbon data accelerates

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon management platform Zevero has secured $7 million in new investment, bringing its total funding to $14 million to date. The round includes participation from Spiral Capital, Gazelle Capital, and Deep 30, and it follows a period of rapid growth for the company, with annual recurring revenue increasing 400% year-on-year and its customer base doubling. Zevero also recently acquired sustainability advisory firm Inhabit, strengthening its capacity to help organisations move from measuring emissions to systematically reducing them.

Zevero co-founders Shigeo Taniuchi, Ben Richardson, and George Wade

Zevero uses AI to automate emissions data collection and calculation across Scope 1, 2, and 3, building a reusable dataset that informs ESG disclosures, product design, and sourcing decisions. Embedded climate experts work within the platform to help identify hotspots, set targets, and develop tailored decarbonisation strategies, turning emissions data into something the whole business can act on, not just disclose.

The raise comes as sustainability reporting undergoes a structural shift. Frameworks like the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS) and Japan's SSBJ Standards are moving climate disclosure to the same level of rigour and governance long required of financial reporting.

Funding to accelerate international expansion and product development

The new investment will accelerate product development and Zevero's continued expansion across Asia-Pacific and continental Europe, where companies face growing pressure from CBAM exposure, supply chain mandates, and strict tender requirements. Working with organisations including Asahi Group, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and waterdrop, Zevero is rapidly expanding its customer base across manufacturing, FMCG, and consumer brands.

Shigeo Taniuchi, CEO of Zevero, said: "Businesses are increasingly being asked to manage sustainability the way they manage finance, yet many are still operating it like an annual project: rebuilding from scratch each year and producing a number rather than a system. Our focus is on changing that, by providing the platform and the expertise to make climate data continuous, defensible, and connected to the decisions that matter. This funding allows us to bring that to more organisations across more markets."

George Wade, CCO and Co-Founder of Zevero, added: "Carbon data is moving from a reporting exercise to a core input in operational and investment decisions. Organisations don't just need the software to collect the data; they need the guidance to help turn it into something the business can act on. That's what Zevero is built around."

Mr. Tomokazu Okuno, General Partner and CEO, Spiral Capital, which led Zevero's seed round and remains one of its largest investors, commented: "Zevero has built an impressive platform that helps businesses tackle one of the most pressing challenges facing organisations today: gaining clear visibility into their carbon emissions and acting on that insight. The company has demonstrated strong growth since its seed round, and we believe its combination of technology and expertise positions it well to scale globally. We are excited to continue supporting the team as they expand the platform internationally."

Following its previous funding round announced in September 2024, the investment marks an important step in Zevero's growth as it supports organisations navigating an increasingly data-driven transition to a low-carbon economy.

About Zevero

Zevero is a carbon management platform that combines automated carbon accounting with in-house sustainability expertise to help organisations measure, manage and act on their emissions data. By turning emissions into decision-ready insight, Zevero supports businesses in embedding sustainability into core operations.

Founded in 2021, Zevero operates across more than 20 countries, supporting organisations including Asahi Group, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and waterdrop.

https://www.zevero.earth/

SOURCE Zevero