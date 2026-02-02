Zevero Acquires Inhabit to Strengthen Advisory Capabilities

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevero, a global carbon management platform, today announced the acquisition of Inhabit, a UK-based sustainability solutions provider. Under the arrangement, Zevero will assume responsibility for supporting a portfolio of organisations across Europe previously served by Inhabit, with onboarding taking place in phases to ensure continuity of service.

Through the transition, customers will gain access to Zevero's AI-powered carbon accounting platform, including automated data collection, visualisation, and reporting, while continuing to receive hands-on advisory. Existing projects will continue without disruption, with customers supported by the same delivery teams.

The acquisition strengthens Zevero's advisory capabilities and supports its strategy to scale sustainability delivery through a combination of experienced practitioners and technology. It enables organisations to move from consultancy-led engagement toward a more structured, platform-based approach as sustainability and reporting requirements evolve.

For customers, the transition provides a clear foundation for long-term sustainability reporting and emissions management, supported by a UK-led team with global reach and a data-driven model designed to scale over time.

George Wade, Chief Commercial Officer at Zevero, said:



"Over the past few months, it has become clear that Sam and the Inhabit team share our commitment to helping organisations decarbonise through high-quality, practical delivery. I'm looking forward to welcoming Inhabit's team and customers to Zevero and continuing to deliver strong results together."

Sam McKay, Co-founder and CEO of Inhabit, said:

"We're excited about this next chapter. There is a strong alignment of purpose and approach, and Zevero provides a platform that allows us to extend the value we deliver to customers while maintaining continuity and trusted relationships."

About Zevero



Zevero helps organisations turn emissions data into climate action through a combination of AI-powered automation and in-house sustainability expertise. Our platform streamlines carbon measurement and reporting while supporting teams in setting credible targets and accelerating decarbonisation. Zevero operates in more than 20 countries and manages over 1 million tCO₂e.

To learn more, visit https://zevero.earth and follow us on LinkedIn.

