Close the 39th TEI, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan: Exceeded Target with Total Transactions Reaching USD 22.73 Billion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan officially closed the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), organized by Debindo, on Saturday, (12/10), at the Indonesia Exhibition Center (ICE) Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), Tangerang, Banten. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan revealed, until 12.00 WIB, TEI 2024 was able to record transactions reaching USD 22.73 billion. The transaction value consists of goods and services transactions worth USD 19.59 billion and investment transactions worth USD 3.04 billion. This value exceeds the transaction target set, which is USD 15 billion.

Closing ceremony of TEI 2024 was closed by Mr. Zulkifli Hasan

"Alhamdulillah, the enthusiasm of exporters, buyers, and investors for this year's TEI is extraordinary. TEI brings benefits to exporters and buyers and always innovates in every implementation," said Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan explained, the 39th TEI was attended by 1,460 business people with the number of visitors reaching 41,488 people from 140 countries, and the number of foreign buyers as many as 8,042 buyers.

While the countries with the largest transactions during the 39th TEI are India with a record transaction of USD 7.46 billion with a percentage of 37.91 percent, Vietnam USD 3.67 billion (18.64 percent); Netherlands USD 2.76 billion (14.03 percent); Philippines USD 2.25 billion (11.46 percent); and Egypt USD 623.40 million (3.17 percent).

The most popular products during this year's TEI include coal with transactions worth USD 7.34 billion with a percentage of 37.29 percent; steel USD 2.72 billion (13.85 percent); palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives USD 1.76 billion (8.94 percent); logistics of USD 1.66 billion (8.41 percent); and paper USD 1.05 billion (5.34 percent).

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan appreciated all parties who contributed to the success of TEI 2024. Appreciation was given among others to business people and exporters, Indonesian Ambassadors, Consuls General, WTO Ambassadors, Trade Attaches, Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Indonesian Trade and Economic Office (KDEI) in Taiwan, buyers who have been close partners so far and also new buyers, Regional Governments, PT Bank Mandiri, Pertamina, Privy, Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS), and sponsors.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan invited Indonesian businesses to continue to produce quality products, develop value-added products, utilize technology, and implement sustainable business practices.

"With the spirit of collaboration and innovation, I believe we can bring Indonesia's trade to a higher level. Let us continue to support economic growth by continuously collaborating and enhancing the well-established cooperation for Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports," Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan concluded.

In the closing ceremony, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan also handed over the Journalist Award and TEI 2024 Best Booth Participants. The winners of the TEI 2024 Journalist Award are Metro TV for the Television Media Category, Bisnis.com for the Daily News Category, Venue Magazine for the Weekly News Category, and Geti Media for the Social Media Category.

As for the best booth participants during TEI 2024, namely Sari Murni Group as the first winner for the Small Booth Category, Unibis as the First Champion for the Medium Booth Category, and Bank Mandiri as the First Champion for the Large Booth Category.

SOURCE Debindo