CLPe and Henderson Land Team Up to Transform Metro City Plaza into a Sustainable Community

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPe and Henderson Land have been collaborating closely to decarbonise Henderson Land properties. Building on successful joint projects at Flora Plaza in Fanling and Manulife Financial Centre in East Kowloon, CLPe and Henderson Land enhance collaboration at Metro City Plaza (MCP) in Tseung Kwan O that will integrate Cooling as a Service (CaaS), smart energy solutions, and community education to transform the complex into a sustainable community.

CLPe and Henderson Land enhance collaboration at Metro City Plaza (MCP) in Tseung Kwan O that will integrate Cooling as a Service (CaaS), smart energy solutions, and community education to transform the complex into a sustainable community. CLPe and Henderson Land enhance collaboration at Metro City Plaza (MCP) in Tseung Kwan O that will integrate Cooling as a Service (CaaS), smart energy solutions, and community education to transform the complex into a sustainable community.

CLPe will install a high-efficiency cooling system at MCP DISCOVERY with artificial intelligence management technologies to optimise system performance. The system is expected to increase energy efficiency by over 50% and reduce annual electricity consumption by more than 30%. This marks Henderson Land's first cooling project in a mall that combines Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Modular Integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MiMEP) technologies to accelerate system deployment and enhance overall performance.

CLPe will also introduce "BalanceWave" technology at MCP CENTRAL to lower energy consumption and enhance the stability of the mall's power system by improving power flow and reducing electrical resistance. With the adoption of smart and low-carbon technologies, MCP CENTRAL has become the first shopping mall registered to the BEAM Plus Existing Buildings Version 3.0 programme, setting a benchmark for green building development in Hong Kong.

As part of the initiative, CLPe and Henderson Land will work together to establish an Eco Smart Hub at MCP, deploying advanced technologies and community education to promote low-carbon living to the public, tenants and stakeholders, encouraging active participation and contributing to a sustainable neighbourhood.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng said, "CLPe and Henderson Land are working towards the common goals of advancing energy efficiency and promoting greener, more sustainable buildings, where high-efficiency smart cooling systems serve as a critical enabler of decarbonisation. Building on our successful collaborations, this project takes our partnership further by leveraging innovative technologies and comprehensive decarbonisation solutions to further enhance operational performance of the property. Together, we are driving low-carbon transformation in the community and accelerating progress towards a more sustainable future."

Henderson Land General Manager of Portfolio Leasing (2) Department Mr Terence Chan said, "Henderson Land places great importance on innovation and sustainability, proactively integrating them into all aspects of the Group's businesses and operations, to create a healthier and greener community. With MCP being awarded by the Green Building Council in 2025, we will continue to collaborate closely with CLPe and all sectors to introduce and promote more decarbonisation solutions, enhance community education, and contribute to a better and more livable future for the generations to come."

In addition to MCP in Tseung Kwan O, CLPe will introduce CaaS at MOSTown (Phase 5) in Ma On Shan. The system is expected to achieve an energy efficiency improvement of over 30% and annual electricity savings of more than 20% and will go into operation in the second quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, CLPe and Henderson Land will build on the integrated project at MCP to extend diversified decarbonisation solutions to more properties across Henderson Land's portfolio to enhance the properties' sustainability performance. The initiatives include smart energy solutions, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green building certifications, and community engagement.

About CLPe

CLPe, a wholly owned subsidiary of CLP Holdings Limited, is dedicated to advancing the transition to low-carbon energy and sustainable development in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. The company delivers large-scale energy infrastructure and offers one-stop energy management solutions, comprising cooling, solar power generation, energy storage systems, electrical and mechanical engineering, and smart energy services. Its "Build-Own-Operate-Transfer" model effectively supports customers in achieving energy saving and carbon reduction goals. CLPe actively promotes electric vehicle charging and liquefied natural gas bunkering services to support the development of green transport. For more details, please visit www.clpesolutions.com.

About Henderson Land Group

Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) is a leading property group, focusing on Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. Henderson Land is carrying on its legacy into the future, curating a property portfolio that grows from strength to strength and encompasses award-winning landmark projects such as the International Finance Centre complex and The Henderson.

In addition to its core business in property development and property investment, the Group holds strategic investments in two listed subsidiaries (namely, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited and Henderson Investment Limited) and three listed associates (namely, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (which in turn has equity stakes in a listed subsidiary, Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited), Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust).

Henderson Land is dedicated to the long-term commitment of sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices, which harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is also a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives. For more information, please visit www.hld.com.

SOURCE CLPe