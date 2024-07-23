Club Med Celebrates Green Week: A Week of Sustainability Across Its Resorts

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of premium, all-inclusive holiday experiences, is proud to announce Green Week, a week-long celebration of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability across most of its resorts around the globe. Green Week highlights Club Med's dedication to a more sustainable future, tackling crucial issues like plastic pollution, biodiversity loss and responsible consumption.

Preserve the biodiversity with Club Med through turtle nest protection activities

From 22 to 26 July 2024, guests staying in participating Club Med Resorts can participate in daily demonstrations focusing on specific environmental topics, such as:

Reduce Waste: Learn about responsible consumption and participate in resort-wide waste reduction initiatives from upcycling workshops and beach clean-ups to educational conferences and tours.

Live the Wildlife: Explore the incredible biodiversity of your Club Med resort through guided nature walks, educational workshops, and wildlife conservation efforts.

Stand in Solidarity: Support local communities and environmental protection initiatives through impactful activities with Club Med Foundation. One of the very first corporate foundations ever created in 1978, the Foundation mobilises Club Med's teams and resources to participate in solidarity actions around its resorts and offices, working to support vulnerable children and protect the environment, with access to education and recreation for all, as well as the protection of biodiversity as its priority areas.

Preserve Local Culture: Immerse in the rich tapestry of local traditions of the destination through cultural experiences and workshops.

Manage Resources Sustainably: Discover how Club Med is minimizing waste production and promoting responsible consumption practices through a series of sustainability tours available in Club Med Cherating , Club Med Kani , Club Med Finolhu Villas and Club Med Phuket .

"Green Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Club Med's dedication to sustainability and inspire our guests to join us on this journey," said Rachael Harding, CEO of East, South Asia and Pacific markets at Club Med. "We believe in creating a positive impact on the environment and the communities we operate in, while providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that integrate sustainable practices."

Club Med is committed to leading the way in sustainable tourism practices. Through engaging activities and educational experiences, Club Med empowers guests of all ages to become responsible travellers and leave a positive footprint on the destinations they explore.

For more information about Club Med's Green Week or its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.clubmed.co.th/l/club-med-green-week

