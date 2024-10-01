Club Med's H1 2024: A New Benchmark in Performance

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Record Figures in H1-23, Club Med has achieved another record-breaking semester. Club Med finalized the transformation of its Resort portfolio: since April 2024, 100% of Club Med's capacity is Premium or Exclusive Collection. Club Med, with its French savoir-faire, is now en route to be the world's most desirable holiday lifestyle brand.

Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med

Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med, stated "Following record figures in 2023, Club Med has achieved a new record performance for the first half of 2024. In an increasingly challenging French and global context, Club Med has again demonstrated the success and relevance of its strategy to move glocal and upmarket, and its profound business model transformation.

I am very proud of the collective transformation accomplished by our teams over the past two decades. Being the employer of choice in the hospitality industry is one of our main priorities, which is contributing decisively to our success.

During the first half of 2024, Club Med also made significant progress in its Happy Digital pillar and its AI strategy to improve the customer experience and our efficiency.

After the novelties of the first half of the year, our ambition is to continue to elevate our existing portfolio, which is nestled in the most beautiful places around the world, and to open new Resorts in 2024 and beyond, offering our global customers a premium all-inclusive holiday experience - That's L'Esprit Libre. As part of our strategic priorities, our commitment to sustainable tourism is being reinforced in our Happy to Care scale-up initiative, where Club Med will commit to achieve an even better level in giving back locally and achieving sustainable development."

In H1-24, Club Med has:

Realized a record-breaking business performance, after a H1-23 already a record.

Achieved progress in all geographic Business Units compared to H1-23.

Finalized the transformation of its portfolio and will continue its openings and renovations dynamic during H2-24.

Made major achievements in its Happy Digital strategy, confirming its pioneering role.

Outlook for H2-24 and H1-25

In a more uncertain geopolitical context and touristic market slowdown, demand for ski and beach all-inclusive and experiential holidays continues to expand. Bookings for departures in H1 2025 are significantly growing, benefiting from the positive momentum of early bookings, particularly for mountain destinations.

