Club Tourism Concludes Successful Participation at Hong Kong's HTE2025, Launches Winter Tour Special Page

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Tourism Co., Ltd. wrapped up its booth at the Hong Kong Travel Expo (HTE) 2025 Autumn Edition—held in Hong Kong in September 2025—with an overwhelming response from visitors.

During the expo, numerous attendees visited the booth and experienced the allure of Japanese travel through a lucky draw event. Many also shared encouraging feedback, such as "I can't wait to join a Club Tourism tour" and "I want to plan my next trip to Japan soon."

Moving forward, Club Tourism will continue to enhance its services, striving to provide everyone with more convenient and satisfying travel experiences.

"Japanese Winter Trips" a re n ow e asier to f ind!

Club Tourism has newly launched a special online page for winter tours, allowing users to browse and find suitable winter trips.

Website: https://x.gd/N5ePu0

The page features a diverse range of tours to savor winter in Japan, including visits to fairy-tale-like streets surrounded by snow, relaxing hot spring getaways, and exclusive winter culinary experiences.

If you are considering a trip to Japan during the year-end and New Year period or spring break, be sure to check out this page—you're sure to find a trip that fits your preferences.

Recommended Tour Highlights (Selected Examples)

Hokkaido | Drift Ice Cruise & Hot Spring Accommodation Tour





Tohoku | Ginzan Onsen & Zao Ice Monster Exploration Tour





Chubu & Hokuriku | Shirakawa-go Illumination & Takayama Snow Scenery Tour





Kanto | Mount Fuji Sightseeing & Strawberry Picking Day Tour





Kansai | Kyoto Arashiyama Autumn Leaf Illumination & Gourmet Tour





Kinki & Chugoku Regions | Miyama & Amanohashidate & Crab Gourmet Tour

We offer a rich selection of tours that combine seasonal scenic beauty, hot springs, gourmet delights, and cultural experiences. Whether you're planning a family trip, a group tour with friends, or a solo journey, we have plans tailored to meet all types of travel needs.

Connecting Hong Kong SAR and Japan, Creating Unforgettable Journeys

Hong Kong SAR and Japan are geographically and culturally close, and have maintained warm exchanges for many years.

As one of Japan's leading travel companies—with over 10,000 local tours across Japan available year-round—Club Tourism is committed to delivering more fulfilling travel experiences to visitors to Japan.

Whether you're visiting Japan for the first time or you are a returning traveler, we tailor our recommendations to match each person's "preferences", helping you discover new sides of Japan.

From this winter to spring, we invite you to experience Japan's four-season beauty and heartfelt hospitality through Club Tourism.

You are certain to find your ideal trip on our winter special page.

About Club Tourism

Club Tourism Co.,LTD is a major travel company offering a wide range of travel plans across Japan and overseas. We provide travel options to suit the diverse needs of customers, including secure guided tours with tour leaders and themed special programs.

Official Website: https://www.club-t.com/zh-CHT/

