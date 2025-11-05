Club Tourism Confirmed to Exhibit at ITF 2025: Unveils Latest Tour Info & Exclusive Offers for Winter, Spring, and Summer

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Tourism Co., Ltd. will participate in the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) 2025, set to take place in Taipei in November 2025. The company's booth will be located at K3033 within the Japan Pavilion. Club Tourism will focus on showcasing the latest recommended tours for the 2025 winter to 2026 spring and summer seasons, while providing a wide range of travel information to inspire visitors' travel plans.

Exclusive Activities at Club Tourism Booth & Free Travel Catalog Distribution

ITF Venue Entrance Advertisement Image & Catalog

Club Tourism will host interactive special events for visitors at its ITF booth. A large map of Japan will be displayed on the booth wall, and visitors are invited to place stickers on the prefectures they wish to visit. This activity will visually illustrate which regions of Japan currently interest people in Taiwan region the most.

Through this initiative, Club Tourism aims to create a booth where visitors can "discover Japan's charm from a Taiwan resident's perspective."

Additionally, visitors who participate in the event and follow Club Tourism's official LINE account will receive cute souvenirs—such as drink holders featuring the original character "Kumaboo"—on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free travel catalogs featuring selected popular tours for winter and spring will also be distributed at the booth.

The catalog compiles seasonal highlights, including Hokkaido's drift ice and snow festivals, Tohoku's hot spring and ice monster tours, and spring cherry blossom viewing. It serves as a useful guide for planning your next trip to Japan, so be sure to pick up a copy at the venue.

Winter-Special Online Page Now Live for Enjoying Japan in Winter

Club Tourism has also launched a dedicated online page featuring winter travel to Japan.

The page showcases numerous tours that let visitors experience Japan's unique winter charm, including snow scenery, hot springs, gourmet cuisine, and winter festivals.

Website: https://x.gd/Cufe7

Sample Recommended Tours:

Hokkaido | Drift Ice Cruise & Hot Spring Accommodation Tour





Tohoku | Ginzan Onsen & Zao Ice Monster Exploration Tour





Chubu & Hokuriku | Shirakawa-go Illumination & Takayama Snow Scenery Tour





Kanto | Mount Fuji Sightseeing & Strawberry Picking Day Tour





Kansai | Kyoto Arashiyama Autumn Leaf Illumination & Gourmet Tour





Kinki & Chugoku Regions | Miyama & Amanohashidate & Crab Gourmet Tour

Metro Advertisements Also Launched at Taipei Main Station!

To coincide with its ITF participation, Club Tourism has also rolled out advertisements in the Taipei Main Station metro area.

With the theme "Travel Through Japan's Seasons from Winter to Spring," the visual ads feature stunning scenic spots and tour information, bringing Japan's allure to the many people who use the station.

Bringing Japan Closer, Exploring Deeper ! Club Tourism Creates Your Unique Journey

We sincerely look forward to welcoming you at the Japan Pavilion (Booth K3033) at ITF 2025.

Taiwan region enjoys convenient transportation links to Japan, and due to the long-standing friendly relationship between the two, many people from Taiwan region visit Japan each year. As one of Japan's leading travel companies, Club Tourism regularly offers over 10,000 local tours across Japan, providing satisfying travel experiences for both first-time and repeat visitors to Japan.

Club Tourism has designed numerous tours that allow travelers to fully experience Japan's unique charms—from regional characteristics and seasonal changes to hot springs, gourmet food, and cultural experiences. From this winter to next spring, enjoy Japan's beautiful seasons with Club Tourism.

【 Event Details】

Event Name: Taipei International Travel Fair 2025 (ITF 2025)





Date: November 2025 (For detailed information, please refer to the official website)





Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX)





Booth Location: Japan Pavilion, Booth No. K3033

【About Club Tourism】

Club Tourism Co., Ltd. is a major travel company offering a diverse range of travel plans across Japan and overseas. It provides travel options tailored to meet the varied needs of customers, including secure guided tours with tour leaders and highly themed special programs.

Official Website: https://www.club-t.com/zh-CHT/

SOURCE Club Tourism