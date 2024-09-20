CMC Unveils AI Transformation Strategy With New Office Launch And Business Expansion In Japan

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18th, CMC Corporation announced its AI-X strategy targeting the Japanese market. Japan holds a significant position in this strategy, becoming the first international market where CMC is officially launching the strategy.

Nguyen Trung Chinh – Executive Chairman of CMC Corporation at the New Office Launching in Japan

CMC views AI as a driving force for innovation and sustainable growth, actively integrating AI within the company to enhance human resource development and optimize efficiency. Chairman Nguyen Trung Chinh, who leads CMC's AI transformation strategy, recognized the challenges of being an early adopter but emphasized that the company has gained valuable experience through partnerships with global tech leaders, boosting their confidence in spearheading AI transformation.

Looking ahead, CMC plans to establish a new office in Japan and aims to evolve into a global digital leader by 2028. The AI-X strategy is designed not only to improve internal operations but also to extend its services to support other international companies, including those in Japan. To advance digital transformation, CMC is committed to leveraging AI's potential to drive innovation, enhance productivity, create value, and foster a digital economy focused on ethical responsibility, quality of life, and green, sustainable development.

SOURCE CMC Global