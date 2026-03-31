CMES Indonesia International Machine Tool Exhibition 2026 Debuts July 2-4 in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the outstanding success of its Vietnam debut in 2025, CMES expands to Indonesia with the inaugural CMES Indonesia International Machine Tool Exhibition, taking place July 2–4, 2026 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) in Jakarta (Hall 5 & 6).

Southeast Asia's Manufacturing Hub

2026 Exhibition Scope (PRNewsfoto/CMES Indonesia)

As Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia is rapidly advancing under "Making Indonesia 4.0". Metalworking is shifting from traditional casting to high-precision component manufacturing, driven by automotive, electronics, infrastructure, and new energy demand. However, the domestic machine tool industry remains nascent, with about 75% of high-end equipment reliant on imports, presenting a strategic opportunity for international suppliers.

Against this backdrop, our 15,000+ sqm exhibition will bring together leading global machinery brands, showcasing Metal Cutting Machine Tools, Metal Forming Machine Tools, Machine Tool Accessories, Grinding Tools, Industrial Automation & Robotics, etc. Serving downstream industries such as Automotive & Motorcycle Parts Manufacturing, 3C Electronics, Home & Office Appliance Manufacturing, and General Machinery, the exhibition addresses Southeast Asia's growing demand for industrial equipment and smart manufacturing solutions.

China's largest private exhibition organizer

As China's largest private exhibition organizer by space, CMES brings over 24 years of experience, hosting 600,000+ sqm and 600,000+ buyers annually. For example, the 2025 Vietnam edition achieved 600M+ online exposures, 11,602 attendees, and 30,000+ business interactions.

O2O Exhibition & Media Model

With an annual marketing investment exceeding $7 million, CMES Indonesia will leverage a powerful O2O media integration strategy:

Digital Media : Collaborating with leading global and Indonesian media including Google, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter, Kompas, Bisnis Indonesia, Jawa Pos, Media Indonesia and so on, combined with content marketing, live streaming, and videos, etc., to drive exponential brand visibility.

: Collaborating with leading global and Indonesian media including Google, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter, Kompas, Bisnis Indonesia, Jawa Pos, Media Indonesia and so on, combined with content marketing, live streaming, and videos, etc., to drive exponential brand visibility. Offline Visibility : Launching highway billboard and street banners at Jakarta's key transportation hubs and industrial area prior to the exhibition to generate widespread market attention.

: Launching highway billboard and street banners at Jakarta's key transportation hubs and industrial area prior to the exhibition to generate widespread market attention. Intelligent Data Matching: Leveraging smart data analytic to facilitate precise matchmaking between exhibitors, qualified buyers and decision-makers.

In addition, CMES Indonesia establish strategic partnerships with Indonesian government and leading industry associations to host high-level industry summit and International Buyer Matchmaking Meeting, creating a premier platform for driving your business growth.

Find more information:

https://cmesindonesia.expocme.cn/en

Become an exhibitor:

https://cmesindonesia.expocme.cn/en/regExhibitor

Media cooperation:

[email protected]

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Follow us:

Facebook: @CHN MACH EXPO

Twitter: @CHNMACHEXPO

Linkedln: @CMES

SOURCE CMES Indonesia