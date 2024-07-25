CNN's Going Green speaks to innovators revolutionizing sustainable fashion

30-minute program airing July 27

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast fashion is a major contributor to greenhouse gases, water pollution, and textile waste. The latest episode of Going Green showcases how sustainable style is gaining traction through supply chain transparency, cleaner textiles, and circular production. CNN meets with innovators around the world who are coming up with ways to produce clothing that better serve the planet.

CNN first visits NY-based designer Gabriela Hearst, a pioneer in the luxury sustainable fashion industry. Her upbringing on an off-grid ranch in Uruguay shaped how she created her namesake label – with circularity and ethical sourcing at the forefront. From the materials to the packaging to the runway shows, her brand prides itself on being environmentally conscious.

CNN then travels to Spain, where Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, shows us how leftover leaves from pineapple harvests are turned into eco-friendly leather. Traditional animal leather is linked to habitat loss, pollution, and toxic chemicals. Wanting to make a more sustainable alternative, Carmen developed Piñatex with the help of a Filipino textile company. Big brands like Nike, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and even high fashion brands like Carolina Herrera have incorporated Piñatex into their products.

Frustrated by the linear production of the clothing industry, Finland-based Infinited Fiber Company set out to make fashion more circular. Through various mechanical and chemical processes, the company has developed a method to turn discarded cotton-blended fabrics into 100% recycled textiles, called Infinna Fiber. The CEO, Petri Alava, says they are currently producing in batches of a few hundred items per collection, but have plans to scale up this year. Clothing companies like H&M, Adidas, and Patagonia are just some of the brands using Infinna in their product lines.

Nearly 90% of footwear ends up in a landfill. To help solve this problem, Dutch footwear recycling company FastFeetGrinded converts entire shoes back into raw materials for reuse. Manufacturers use these recycled granulates to make shoe parts, yoga mats, or flooring for playgrounds. Currently, FastFeetGrinded processes about 3 million shoes per year, which can help reduce waste and carbon emissions.

Wanting to bring more transparency to brands' supply chains, TrusTrace has developed a software that helps labels track garment production in real-time. TrusTrace's platform collects information from suppliers and verifies it through third-party agencies, offering brands visibility into their entire value chain. It also allows brands to identify areas where they can reduce waste and enhance production. Major shoe brands like Brooks, Adidas, and Asics currently use the platform. On the consumer side, TrusTrace has created a QR code technology that allows shoppers to simply scan a garment's tag to learn about its journey to the shelf.

Airtime for 30-minute program:

Saturday, 27th July at 12:30am ET

Saturday, 27th July at 12:30pm ET

Saturday, 27th July at 9:30pm ET

Sunday, 28th July at 6am ET

