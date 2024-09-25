CNN's 'Next Stop' visits Macao to highlight the region's enduring legacy on its 25th anniversary

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Macao celebrates the 25th anniversary of its handover from Portugal to China, CNN's Next Stop travels to this special administrative region (SAR) to explore how its people are driving economic development to sustain the region's legacy. Spanning 33.3 square-kilometres, Macao has transformed from a small Chinese fishing port into a bustling gaming hub. Now, the region is looking to diversify its industries once again.

Originally built in 1928, Hotel Central was once the tallest building in all of Portugal's colonies, attracting the likes of Hollywood stars and even James Bond author Ian Fleming. However, it fell into decline after losing its gaming license in the 1960s. Decades later, businessman Simon Sio, who grew up across from the hotel, restored the iconic teal structure to its former glory. CNN takes a tour of the heritage hotel with Sio and learns about how preservation can help drive tourism.

CNN then visits Nativo Toys, a designer toy company founded by Macao-born Anny Chong and her husband, Felipe Wong. Drawing from their backgrounds as artists, the couple created toy figurines that represent the Macao that they know and love. One of their flagship lines, MoeJoe, features funky canines with graffiti-style paint inspired by hip-hop culture. To these designers, a toy isn't just for kids. It's big business—especially to collectors from mainland China.

Macao's craft brewery, Funny Eye, began as a hobby for three university friends who started brewing beer at home. Six years later, Funny Eye has its own brewery and tasting room, with specialty flavors like mango sticky rice ale and Portuguese egg tart beer. CNN speaks with founder Crystal Kwok about her passion for craft beer, Funny Eye's successes as well as the challenges of the region's startup landscape.

Macao boasts a rich blend of history and heritage, with not only Chinese, but also European influences strongly reflected in its cuisine. Albergue 1601 is dedicated to preserving Macao's Luso-Asian heritage. The menu features traditional Portuguese dishes, and most of the wines are imported from Portugal. The restaurant's location, with a courtyard framed by two-century-old camphor trees, adds to the authenticity and catering to the evolving tastes of tourists.

Built on reclaimed land, Macau International Airport is one of the smallest major airports in southern China. With Macao investing heavily in diversification beyond gaming, there is more need to increase connectivity between Macao and the rest of the world. As the SAR works to address the challenges of limited land and boost its tourism economy, operators at Macao's international airport say it's got a big role to play in the region.

